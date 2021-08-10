The demo comes out less than a month before 'Tales of Arise' is released on September 10th.

Bandai Namco Studios’ upcoming Tales of Arise demo version will be available for download on August 18. This free-to-play demo will only be for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The official release date of the full version of the game is set for September 10. Arise was originally intended to be a 2020 release but was delayed due to quality problems and the developer’s desire to also release the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles as well.

The demo unlocks the updated combat experiences, allowing players to access battles and boss fights. Usual gameplay mechanics, like cooking to restore the health of party members are returning along with a new “expansion.” Players will now be able to fish for ingredients to cook with and keep up with their own farm. Dogs and cats can also be posted to guard livestock – pets are always a welcome addition to any game.

Image via Bandai Namco

RELATED: New ‘Tales of Arise’ Trailer Showcases the Farming, Fishing, and Friendship Within the New Action RPG

Other gameplay includes sidequests and upgraded party skits, which fans were given a sneak peek of in a recent trailer. Skits have been somewhat changed from previous installments in the Tales series, however, with dialogue and character portraits receiving a new look during character conversation. One major change players can expect from Arise is the lack of multiplayer capabilities, a feature that has been regularly included in past titles.

Tales of Arise follows the division of the medieval planet Dahna and its struggles under being controlled and abused by the ruling planet Rena. The story begins with two characters born on different planets, one from Dahna and the other from Rena, who travel together in search of better futures for themselves.

The demo for Tales of Arise comes out on August 18.

KEEP READING: ‘Darksiders III’ Coming to Nintendo Switch

Share Share Tweet Email

'Lucifer's Final Season Trailer Reveals All Bad Things Must Come to an End And Lucifer has a devilishly handsome new look.

Read Next