Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for the latest game in the Tales series, Tales of Arise, alongside some new screenshots. Titled "The Spirit of Adventure," the trailer demonstrates the lighter side of adventuring, from cooking and farming to messing around with your comrades. And yes, there is a fishing minigame too.

All of these constitute the various side activities players can participate in while on their adventure. From the looks of it, players will be able to run their own farm, complete with crops and animals to take care of. Yes, an entire farm. Alongside being a farmer by day, adventurers can enjoy a bit of fishing, an activity which was shown off more in-depth in a live stream on the official Tales YouTube channel. At night, you can set up a camp, prepare a feast, and interact with your party members for special skits showing off their personalities.

The new scenes showcased in the trailer are a departure from previous games in the series as they're fully animated. In the most recent game, Tales of Berseria, skits merely showed the art of the characters speaking their lines. The interactions shown while camping in Tales of Arise feature brief, fun skits of Law injuring himself while sparring with Alphen and Alphen testing Shionne's cooking. Some of the scenes still utilize panels as well, offering a stylized look for these side stories.

Tales of Arise is the seventeenth mainline game in the Tales franchise and was originally set to release back in 2020. Due to delays caused by the pandemic though, it was pushed into 2021 and will now drop on September 10. Check out the trailer below for a look at all the side activities that await players in this latest Tales adventure.

