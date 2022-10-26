Groucho Arts has released a sneak peek teaser for their London set crime thriller, Tales of Babylon. The film is helmed by Pelayo De Lario and is centered around London, with the city as the “protagonist” according to De Lario. The film boasts a cast that includes Clive Russell (Game of Thrones), Billie Gadsdon (Cruella), Aaron Cobham (The Spanish Princess), and Paul Cassidy (Outlander) among others. Tales of Babylon tells the story of two siblings seeking to escape the grip of their abusive mobster grandfather. Their grandfather then joins forces with a pair of hitmen, who have a flare for the theatrical as they seek to carry out the task of eliminating the siblings.

The nearly minute-and-a-half teaser tees off with a knock on a door, and the hitmen are on the prowl — the search has begun. Alex and his sister are on the run from their grandfather, and we can certainly understand why given the look on Alex's face and the kind of men their grandfather has sent after them. The trailer features a decent balance of action and comedy with shots of bullets and fists flying followed by Alex's young sister asking the hitmen if they're partners and the pair think she's asking if they're in a relationship.

It is not smooth sailing, however, as it would seem the pair of hitmen manage to botch the task they're given from the grandfather aka the dragon, and find themselves in his crosshairs. A few screams wrap up the teaser and one thing is certain: it sure hurts to cross a mobster.

Image via Strike Media

Is redemption possible? De Lario who directs the film spoke to Variety when the project moved into post-production, saying

“Tales of Babylon is a compilation of stories from the points of view of different criminals in London, modern-day Babylon. I wrote Tales of Babylon as a type of love letter to this city, a story compiling all the stories and characters that make this city unique, that make a melting pot of different cultures and stories, a city with a thousand different tales and just as many ways of telling them. I wanted to show a different side of the city I love so much, a side that felt more real to my experiences growing up here. Tales of Babylon intends to take a deeper look at what really makes London the way it is.”

Joining the aforementioned cast of the film are Maria Crittell (Doctors) and Ray Calleja (Mr. Selfridge). This is the second film produced by Groucho Arts from De Lario after Jack in 2021.

Watch the teaser below: