Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has retaken the pop culture center stage with the release of last year's critically-acclaimed animated film Mutant Mayhem. With an amazing voice cast and sleek animation style, the film successfully ushered in a new era of Turtles in grand fashion. A sequel is already in development for a 2026 release, but this summer the Mutant Mayhem universe continues with the upcoming spin-off series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Like every past iteration of the franchise, that means fans will be getting a whole new batch of shell-shocking toys. Now Playmates has unveiled the series' first wave of figures with a transformative twist.

Debuted exclusively by Comicbook.com, the “Mutations Mix ‘N Match” Tales line up includes Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Splinter, Bishop in Mech, Mechazoid, and Metalhead. Playmates are very familiar with these characters, but each figure comes with two separate pieces from other characters. For example, Leonardo comes with Metalhead's head and Splinter's right arm, while Splinter comes with Leonardo's head and Raphael’s right arm. Like the name of the line implies, you can swap out different body parts to make your own unique Turtles’ hero or villain. It plays into the ozzy mutation theme of the franchise well, if not a bit too well, as severed body parts of our favorite heroes in a half-shell might leave some kids humorously traumatized. Every figure also comes with a character-specific weapon.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Continue to Defend New York

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is set to be a continuation of Mutant Mayhem in both its themes and heroic action. They’re still training to become the best crime fighters with the heroes fighting old and new villains while trying to survive the drama of teenage life. The latter of which was a major aspect that made the latest film so unique in this 40-year-old franchise. The filmmakers actually focused on the Teenage part of the title, leading to some of the most relatable and hilarious moments from last year.

Mutant Mayhem ended with the Turtles attending a public high school for the first time, embracing who they truly are, so expect these teenage superheroes being pushed to the mental brink in this series. The turtles’ iconic arch nemesis Shredder was also introduced in the film’s post credit scene. He’ll most likely be the main big bad in the untitled sequel, but it’ll be interesting to see if there will be any reference to him in Tales or if this sharp foe will be working in the shadows ahead of the next cinematic adventure.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it will premiere on Paramount+ this summer. The new Playmates figures will be released in August, just in time for Mutant Mayhem’s one-year anniversary, and they’ll run at the usual $9.99 USD. Until then, you can view the figures above, and stream Mutant Mayhem on Paramount+.

