The Big Picture Diana Lee Inosanto teases Morgan Elsbeth's Nightsister backstory ahead of the Tales of the Empire anthology series on Disney+.

Fans will finally learn more about Elsbeth's unique powers and her relationship with the Force in the animated series.

Elsbeth's connection to Asajj Ventress remains uncertain in the upcoming series, sparking speculation among fans.

Ahsoka’s Morgan Elsbeth is one of the two characters at the center of the upcoming Tales of the Empire. The anthology series will delve more into her backstory, including her time as a Nightsister of Dathomir. At Calgary Expo 2024, Elsbeth’s actor Diana Lee Inosanto sat down with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt to discuss playing a Nightsister and if Elsbeth knew the fan-favorite character from The Clone Wars, Asajj Ventress.

Inosanto was excited for people to find out that her character was a Nightsister. When asked what her character's underrated qualities were, Inosanto confirmed that, for her, it was the reveal that Elsbeth was a Nightsister. “For me, when I did The Mandalorian, a lot of people didn’t understand how this woman could keep up with Ahsoka Tano. No one really understood yet that she was a Nightsister. I did. I was told that from Dave Filoni, that she was a Nightsister, but I didn’t know how that would be expressed into the world. [Fans] didn’t realize that she has her own relationship with the Force. That’s why I was happy in Ahsoka that it was revealed. Her own powers. Her own abilities to communicate long distances with the Great Mothers. That’s where we finally got into the nature and understanding of her relationship with the Force.”

Did Morgan Elsbeth Know Asajj Ventress?

Close

Inosanto didn’t give a straightforward answer when asked if the two characters knew each other by a fan. She asked the fan her opinion on the matter, listening as the person explained their reasoning for how Ventress and Elsbeth were both part of the destruction of the Nightsisters of Dathomir in The Clone Wars episode “Massacre.” The fan concluded that there could be a chance the two crossed paths. “That’s interesting. I don’t know,” Inosanto said honestly, and then joked, “I can feel the spirit of Dave Filoni watching over my shoulder! No pressure!" Ahsoka co-star Eman Esfandi, who was on the panel with her, laughed, “I can feel the heat coming off that loaded gun!”

It’s unknown at this time if Ventress will appear in Tales of the Empire, but the villain turned antihero recently appeared in the Season 3 episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, “The Harbinger,” where the Force user was once again voiced by Nika Futterman. Her arrival was important, not only confirming the importance of the young clone Omega (Michelle Ang), but she also helped kick off the series' final episodes.

Morgan Elsbeth will be the center of Tales of the Empire, which arrives on Disney+ on May 4 for Star Wars Day.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (2024) Set against the expansive backdrop of the Galactic Empire's reign, a series of interconnected stories unfolds, revealing the lives and challenges of individuals both upholding and resisting imperial rule. These narratives delve into the heart of the Empire, exposing the personal sacrifices, moral dilemmas, and small victories that contribute to the epic saga of rebellion and authority in the universe. Release Date May 4, 2024 Cast Jason Isaacs , Lars Mikkelsen , Meredith Salenger , Rya Kihlstedt , Diana Lee Inosanto , Matthew Wood , Wing T. Chao Main Genre Animation Seasons 1

