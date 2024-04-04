The Big Picture Get ready for Tales of the Empire, a new Star Wars series focusing on the darker characters of the Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Season 1 will follow the stories of Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee, shedding light on their untold pasts and connections.

While waiting for the premiere on May 4, fans can also look forward to other upcoming Star Wars shows and movies, including The Bad Batch.

Good news for fans of Star Wars baddies — or at least those who live their lives on the less-legal side of the law. It was announced today that Lucasfilm Animation will be branching out to the darker side of the Galaxy Far, Far Away with their new series, Tales of the Empire. Following in the tradition of 2022's Tales of the Jedi, Tales of the Empire will follow two of the Star Wars saga's more interesting, unexplored characters, shedding light on the untold parts of their story.

Season 1 of Tales of the Jedi alternated between following Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) though her childhood and the immediate aftermath of Order 66, and Count Dooku (Corey Burton) prior to his leaving the Jedi Order. The series was renewed for a second season at Star Wars Celebration Europe in 2023, though there are currently no details about which Jedi the new batch of episodes will follow.

Similarly, Tales of the Empire will focus on two characters, alternating between their stories. The first is Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), who met an untimely end in last year's Ahsoka. By the looks of things in the trailer, the series will show how the Nightsister came to be working with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). The second arc will follow Barriss Offee (Meredith Salenger), the former Jedi Padawan last seen in The Clone Wars, who was arrested for her role in bombing the Jedi Temple, who finds herself being recruited by the Grand Inquisitor (Jason Isaacs).

What Are the Upcoming Star Wars Shows and Movies?

Even as we wait for Tales of the Empire, there is plenty on the horizon for Star Wars fans to look forward to. On the animation side, the third and final season of The Bad Batch is currently releasing new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+. For live-action TV, The Acolyte is set to premiere this June, with Skeleton Crew and second seasons of Andor and Ahsoka further out on the horizon.

It's also full steam ahead on the movie side, with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy all set to go into production on her Star Wars movie that will once again see Daisy Ridley reprise her role as Rey. It was also recently announced that Jon Favreau will be directing The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will be the first big screen adventure for the father-son duo.

Tales of the Empire will premiere on May 4. Tales of the Jedi Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+. Check out the new trailer below:

