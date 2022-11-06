There's a variety of themes running through the Star Wars franchise, but the most prominent is choice. Whether Jedi or Mandalorian, Rebel or Imperial, the choices people make have shaped a galaxy far, far away. And in the animated anthology series, Tales of the Jedi, the choices that two Jedi make end up shaping the rest of their lives. Those Jedi happen to be Count Dooku (Corey Burton), who defected from the Jedi Order, and Ahsoka Tano, who chose to leave the Order after being falsely accused of a terrorist attack.

Dooku's Conflict With the Jedi Order Darkens His Soul

Dooku's pivotal choice comes in the fourth episode of Tales of the Jedi, titled "The Sith Lord." Following the death of his former apprentice Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) at the hands of Darth Maul (Ray Park) during the events of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Dooku confronts his new master, Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid). Little does Dooku know that he's been followed by one of his fellow Jedi Masters, Yaddle (Bryce Dallas Howard). Sidious commands Dooku to kill Yaddle in order to cement his loyalty to the Sith - and Dooku ultimately does, despite Yaddle's insistence that there's still good in him.

It's the final choice in a string of choices that led Dooku to depart the Jedi path. In the second Tales of the Jedi episode, "Justice", Dooku and a young Qui-Gon find out that a senator who they've been sent to help has been inflicting abuse upon his people. Dooku intends to kill the senator before his son and Qui-Gon stop him. But the fact that Dooku was willing to use the Force to choke a man to death says a lot about his mental state. And in the following episode, appropriately titled "Choices", he aggressively pursues leads when investigating the death of another Jedi Master - coming dangerously close to killing his suspects in the process.

This shows how Dooku's conflict with the Jedi code is slowly darkening his soul, and the final battle in "The Sith Lord" completely covers it in shadows. When it's revealed that Yaddle survived having a door closed on her, there's a moment where it looks like Dooku might help her. But then he ignites his lightsaber and stabs her. Though he chooses the dark side because he believes that Sidious will bring order to the galaxy, Yaddle points out that the ends don't justify the means. "Already so many have suffered for what you call order," she says before her death. Dooku's actions only serve to prove her right, and he eventually loses his life at Anakin Skywalker's hands during Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith - so in the end, his defection was little more than a stepping stone in Sidious' plans.

Ahsoka Leaves the Jedi Order But Joins the Fight Against the Empire

In contrast, Ahsoka makes the decision to fight against the Empire. But that path isn't an easy one. When the series' final episode, "Resolve", rolls around, Ahsoka is about ready to leave her life as a Force-user behind. Even when prodded by Bail Organa (Phil LaMarr), she decides to fade into the shadows. The loss of her friends, including the clone soldiers who served with her and her former master Anakin Skywalker, is too great to bear Before she leaves, Bail offers a nugget of wisdom: “Still, we have a duty, don’t we? An obligation to uphold, when we’re able."

Once again, Bail's words turn out to have a bigger impact than he expected. Ahsoka attempts to lie low on a small planet, but an Imperial Inquisitor (Clancy Brown) tracks her down. When her new friends are subject to the Inquisitor's whims, Ahsoka decides to confront him and ends up killing him with his own lightsaber. That isn't the only big choice she makes: faced with the fact that the Empire will hunt her and other Force users down, she decides to help the fledgling Rebel Alliance and contacts Bail. "Resolve" is based on the Star Wars: Ahsoka novel by E.K. Johnston, which reveals that the confrontation with the Inquisitor inspired Ahsoka to come up with her codename of Fulcrum in Star Wars: Rebels. While Dooku chose the dark, Ahsoka chose the light - and that makes all the difference.