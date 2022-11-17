The Star Wars canon is vast and expansive, and like any fictional universe, it’s bound to not always sync up entirely. As fans of Marvel, DC, Star Trek, or Doctor Who know, keeping a fictional timeline together without any errors can be challenging. However, the choices made when bringing certain storylines to life indicate the direction that the franchise is headed. When storylines featuring underrepresented characters are treated as “less important,” it does not indicate that the franchise is interested in modernizing itself and reaching out to all fans. A recent controversy emerged in the Star Wars universe due to rewriting of Ahsoka Tano’s (Ashley Eckstein) character arc in the new Disney+ anthology series Tales of the Jedi.

Tales of the Jedi is composed of six episodes and shows “previously unexplored” moments from the lives of Ahsoka and Dooku (Corey Burton). The final episode of the series, “Resolve,” follows Ahsoka in the aftermath of Padmé Amidala’s (Catherine Taber) funeral, where she hides out in a small village. While Ahsoka tries to mask her force-sensitivity, she’s forced to reveal herself as a former Jedi when an Inquisitor (Clancy Brown) comes for her. This episode loosely adapted similar events that appeared in the 2016 canon novel Ahsoka by E. K. Johnston. However, one element of the story that was cut out entirely was the character Kaeden Larte, a black queer character who becomes Ahsoka’s ally on her mission.

When the Walt Disney Company took over Lucasfilm in 2012, they had an interesting challenge on their hands. Obviously, the events in the older spinoff material (now referred to as “Legends”) would have to be retconned, as these books and stories featuring characters like Jacen and Jaina Solo would contradict the plans for The Force Awakens. However, Disney made a conscious choice to reset the timeline and move forward with a cohesive continuity. The Ahsoka novel was included within this modern canon, and it was specifically cited for adaptation in Tales of the Jedi. The choice to remove Kaeden from the story speaks to the larger issues of LGBT underrepresentation in the Star Wars universe.

Kaeden’s Story and Importance

It’s important to indicate that this controversy is more significant than any minor retcons. A similar situation occurred after the airing of the season premiere of the Disney+ series The Bad Batch; while the comic book series Kanan had previously shown Kanan Jarrus’ (Freddie Prinze Jr.) experiences during the aftermath of Order 66, The Bad Batch reveals that “Clone Force 99” (Dee Bradley Baker) helped him escape. It’s a little confusing, but it doesn’t fundamentally change the story. However, adding in a few new characters to flesh out the events is different than removing a character entirely.

In Ahsoka, Kaeden has a fascinating story that shows the perspective of innocent civilians in the wake of the Galactic Empire’s takeover of the galaxy. She and her sister, Miara, live on the moon Raada, and struggle to provide for themselves in the wake of their parents’ death. When Ahsoka arrives (using the codename “Ashla”), they help her adjust without any knowledge of her Jedi roots. It’s a simple act of compassion that has nothing to do with destiny. It showed that there are simply good people in the galaxy that will be forced to suffer in the wake of the Imperial takeover. By comparison, Tales of the Jedi does very little to flesh out these farmers and their perspectives.

Kaeden has an inspiring journey; after her experiences with Ahsoka and the Inquisitor, she is able to serve as a medic within the emerging Rebel Alliance. Including this would’ve been a great way for Tales of the Jedi to tie into the themes of Andor, which is exploring the different disenfranchised groups throughout the galaxy that become the first rebels. However, Tales of the Jedi only focuses on Ahsoka’s duel with the Inquisitor and doesn’t really connect to the larger context of the galaxy. While perhaps the intention was to specifically show her perspective, it’s important to see that she is growing as a leader and is willing to accept Bail Organa’s (Jimmy Smits) offer to join the Alliance and become ”Fulcrum.”

Kaeden’s Sexuality

Kaeden is confirmed to be a queer character who expresses attraction for Ahsoka. Kaeden admits in the novel that she wants to kiss Ahsoka, who responds with surprise. It doesn’t indicate that Ahsoka is interested, but it also doesn’t show any disgust on her part. Ahsoka’s sexuality has been somewhat unclear; while she has a brief romantic fling with Lux Bonteri (Jason Spisak) in The Clone Wars, this is simply an exploratory childhood crush. In all likelihood, Ahsoka is adjusting to the Jedi Order’s strict adherence to celibacy. She’s never really had the opportunity to open herself up to relationships.

However, Kaeden’s expressed sexuality was a step forward in the Star Wars franchise. While LGBT characters have rarely graced the films and television shows, the new canon material has shown many heroic queer characters. The character Doctor Aphra was a standout in the Darth Vader comic book series, and she has subsequently appeared in both her own series of the same name and the War of the Bounty Hunters storyline. The Aftermath trilogy of novels and The High Republic multimedia project have both incorporated queer characters into the story. It’s important to reach out to LGBT fans and show them heroes that represent a modern world.

However, the Star Wars content in theaters and on Disney+ has shied away from any expressed queer representation. Andor is an anomaly thanks to Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu). Even though it was indicated that Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) could be a couple in The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker went out of its way to indicate that both characters were heterosexual. To make things more offensive, there’s a brief moment at the end of the film where two women kiss; this is the exact type of “blink and you’ll miss it” inclusion that can easily be edited out for international audiences.

The Star Wars franchise needs to evolve, and the current lack of LGBT characters in the Disney+ content is disheartening. Star Wars is a story that shows how anyone can be a hero, and it’s important for all fans to see themselves represented on screen. A minor canonical rewrite isn’t something to be upset about, but the active removal of a queer character should be treated with gravity.