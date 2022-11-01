Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Tales of the Jedi.Tales of the Jedi provides a unique look into the life of Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) before she gets her own show on Disney+. The series picks a few events of her life to focus on, but several important parts of her story have already been seen in Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. Rather than showing her life after the rebellion (as her namesake show will), Tales of the Jedi focused on the gaps in timeframes already familiar to audiences. One episode is set in her early childhood, one during the time of Clone Wars, and the final taking place just after Order 66 (which is the last time Ahsoka is seen until Rebels). The final episode does the most to fill in the gaps left by the previous series. "Resolve" serves to connect where Ahsoka was at the end of Clone Wars to the rebel leader she became during Rebels.

What Happened in "Resolve"

Image via Lucasfilm

By the end of Clone Wars, Ahsoka has walked away from the Jedi Order. She survives Order 66, despite being surrounded by clones and leaves, presumably to go into hiding. Afterward, there is a span of fifteen years when Ahsoka isn't heard from, though at some point, she falls in with the rebellion, becoming one of the leaders. "Resolve" picks up just after Order 66, when Ahsoka sneaks in to attend Padme Amidala's funeral. Bail Organa (Phil LaMarr) notices her and follows her out, risking himself to get her to safety. He gives her a communication device to contact him, but she doesn't want it. Ahsoka claims to be done with fighting. This glimpse into her life happens after she loses almost everyone she cares about, so it's no surprise that Ahsoka isn't ready to jump back into battle. The Empire's takeover was so recent that the rebellion itself is barely a concept, but if anyone is planning it, it's Bail. He knows what an asset Ahsoka could be, but she isn't ready yet. Ahsoka leaves with the communicator but chooses to go into hiding.

Ahsoka takes the name Ashla and works in a farming community. How long she's been there isn't clear, but it's long enough for her attitude about fighting to start to change. The Empire's power has grown, and realistically, her hideout will not be safe much longer. She uses her Force abilities to save a girl she works with, who figures out Ahsoka is a Jedi. During the episode, another person in the town overhears them discussing the truth and turns her into the Empire. An Inquisitor is sent to find her and destroys the entire village. Ahsoka returns from a trip just after most of the citizens are dead, but she picks up the fight without hesitation. Ahsoka kills the Inquisitor. To protect the survivors, Ahsoka calls Bail Organa to help them evacuate before the Empire sends more people after them. Bail tells Ahsoka that things have only gotten worse, but Ahsoka confirms she is ready to fight again. In so doing, she officially joins the rebellion.

The beginning of her journey is critical to her character. She is exhausted from the war she fought as a child, but she understands herself well enough to know she can't abandon the galaxy to the Empire's control. Nor can she disappear. When he first extends the offer to Ahsoka, Bail talks about duty. He references an obligation to uphold when able, calling on Ahsoka as one of the last Jedi-trained people left to try to keep the peace. Ahsoka understands the importance of this duty. She tries to leave it behind on multiple occasions. First when she leaves the Jedi Order and again when she rejects Bail's first invitation to join the rebels. But she always finds her way back.

The Significance of Calling Bail

Contacting Bail ends the episode, but it’s only the beginning of Ahsoka’s journey with the rebellion. Star Wars: Rebels shows her at the forefront of the conflict, bearing the codename Fulcrum as she passes information among the rebel groups to help create an organized effort. Being one of the few remaining people to have received Jedi training, she is a valuable asset to the rebellion. And they need all the help they can get. Not to mention her years of experience leading armies and planning battle strategies in the Clone Wars. Her unique skills are exactly what the rebellion needs. By bringing in Ahsoka so early, it is clear that she is a formative member of the rebellion, despite the fact that she must hide her existence. She may not have the money or position of Bail Organa or Mon Mothma, but she can do as much, if not more, for the rebellion.

Her involvement with Bail raises some interesting questions. Bail Organa is one of the few people who knows Obi-Wan and Yoda survived Order 66. He is also aware of Anakin's children, as he raises one. It is unlikely that he would share that information with Ahsoka as it is crucial that it remains a secret. Though she is possibly the most trustworthy option to ensure the knowledge survives if something happens to Bail. Also, Ahsoka was well acquainted with Padme and Anakin, so if she spends time around Bail, it's possible for her to notice the similarities Leia shares with her birth parents. She does know about Anakin's children in her appearance in The Mandalorian, so she'll need to learn eventually.

What It Means for the Future

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars is constantly expanding, but recently, the early rebellion has been explored with more frequency. Andor has given it much focus, and The Bad Batch takes place immediately after the Empire's victory. So Ahsoka joining early on could connect her to these stories. Though Andor takes place at the same time as Rebels. Therefore, what Ahsoka is doing then is already established. Additionally, the history of her part in the rebellion provides context for the character for the upcoming series Ahsoka, which takes place after the end of the rebellion.