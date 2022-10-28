Editor's Note: The following includes Tales of the Jedi Episode 5 spoilers.Tales of the Jedi tells the story of Ahsoka throughout different times of her life. One of which takes place during the events of Star Wars: Clone Wars. The story in Episode 5, "Practice Makes Perfect," highlights the dynamic between padawan Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and her master Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), as he pushes Ahsoka to be better than her peers. This seemingly inconsequential event in her life is given importance by knowing the end of the story. This short episode explains how Ahsoka could survive Order 66 when so many better-trained Jedi did not. Ultimately, it is because of Anakin that Ahsoka lived, even though he fought against her in the war.

Ahsoka Can't Impress Anakin

Image via Disney

In the episode, Ahsoka perfectly completes the test given to every Jedi padawan. The exercise is new, designed to simulate battle droids, as that is what the Jedi fight most during this period. Ahsoka stands in the middle of the room as the boundary around her shrinks and the simulated battle droids shoot at her. She efficiently and creatively destroys her opponents without them landing a hit. In so doing, Ahsoka demonstrates her proficiency and skill to everyone in the room. It is an undeniable fact that Ahsoka is a talented fighter. One of her fellow padawans watches, unable to contain his enthusiasm, as Ahsoka flips around and takes out the droids. The Jedi in the room are more subdued, but Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) admits he was impressed by Ahsoka's performance. Even Yoda appears satisfied. But they are not her harshest critics. Despite her excitement to see Anakin there, he doesn't congratulate her on her work. And when she asks Anakin for his thoughts, he tells her that she doesn't want to hear them, a sentiment that disappoints Ahsoka.

Ahsoka follows Anakin to learn more, and she discovers that he is disappointed in the method of training more so than in her. He talks of the test's failing in hushed tones, conscious of the other Jedi around him. When he doesn't think anyone is watching, he insults the training program, knowing that other Jedi wouldn't appreciate his words. The truth is, for Anakin, it's more than that. He's not far from turning against the Jedi entirely. In this case, his problem is not specific to the training. He has become disillusioned with the system as a whole. But he takes it out on Ahsoka and her training, saying he doesn't believe it proves what she has learned. So they agree that Anakin will devise a new challenge for Ahsoka.

Anakin's Training Is Brutal

Image via Disney

Anakin's test consists of the clones of the 501st Legion shooting stun blasters at Ahsoka and seeing how long she can last before being knocked out. It is brutal and pushes Ahsoka to her limits. She is knocked out over and over, each time standing back up and trying again, despite still feeling off balance. But she gets better. She doesn't stay out as long. Anakin's harsh and violent test teaches Ahsoka endurance and resilience. Anakin explains that having the clones as her opponents removes the predictability of the droids, better preparing her for battle against other enemies. Anakin uses this training to teach Ahsoka to feel the intent of her enemy with the force. Additionally, he forces her to train in a less-than-ideal physical state, bringing a reality to the training. She has to push through the mental grogginess and lack of balance. Anakin's apparent lack of sympathy makes the exercise seem almost barbaric, but, in his own way, it is an expression of love. Ahsoka argues that the training is extensive, and he admits that much. But he says that the best way he can protect her is by teaching her to protect herself. Anakin also argues that Ahsoka being able to hold off Rex's (Dee Bradley Baker) men will ensure she's ready for anything on the battlefield, which is true enough. Especially considering that, in the greatest moment of crisis, the very same men become her opponents.

During Order 66, Anakin's Training Gives Ahsoka an Advantage

During Order 66, Ahsoka, like nearly every Jedi, is surrounded by clone troopers she trusts intrinsically, so much so that they are basically family. She grew up around them and would never expect them to hurt her. But, as seen in Tales of the Jedi, Ahsoka, unlike most Jedi, trained to fight against the clones. Unknowingly, Anakin's training gave her an advantage just as he intended. He could never have known that he was training her against the same people she would one day need to beat, but it turned out to be pretty efficient. When Order 66 is given, the clone troopers have no control. But Ahsoka, trapped on a ship with the 332nd Division of clone troopers, can think clearly. Because she learned to master Anakin's method, Ahsoka knows to sense where the shot will come from first. Besides, the fact that her friends are shooting at her is less jarring when it's like a game they used to play. While most Jedi fall, Ahsoka lives to fight another day because she is prepared for anything on the battlefield, including her friends.

Anakin's extensive training allowed Ahsoka to survive Order 66 and, later, the rebellion. His determination to teach Ahsoka to protect herself, along with Ahsoka's competitive nature and desire to make him proud, taught her exactly what she needed to know. They may have believed it to be an impossible circumstance, but Ahsoka was truly prepared for anything. And that is the key. Ahsoka never finished her Jedi training. She walked away and hadn't used her lightsabers for a while before Order 66. When all the fully trained Jedi (besides Obi-Wan and Yoda) are killed by Order 66, the chances for Ahsoka's survival weren't good. Unless you take Anakin's unconventional training methods into account. He made Ahsoka a better fighter by pushing her to her limits. There is so much of Ahsoka's story yet to tell in her namesake series coming to Disney+ because of Anakin and his training. He made plenty of mistakes, but his Ahsoka wasn't one of them. Anakin prepared her for the impossible, enabling her to survive the inevitable. Without the efforts of her master, Ahsoka would never have made it through Order 66 and beyond.