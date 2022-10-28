From creator Dave Filoni, animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi follows iconic prequel era characters Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Count Dooku (Corey Burton) during pivotal moments in their stories. The Ahsoka episodes follow Anakin Skywalker's (Matt Lanter) once and future apprentice Ahsoka through the earliest moments of her life and of connecting with the Force. It also sees her confront two later, sadder events that took her from the apprentice she was in Star Wars:The Clone Wars to the fighter and spy she became in Star Wars: Rebels.

In this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Eckstein talks returning to the character of Ahsoka Tano, her original audition process, how Ahsoka has impacted fans, and what inspired her brand-new lifestyle book Star Wars Every Day.

COLLIDER: So, Ashley, congratulations. Tales of the Jedi out today. Very exciting. How does it feel?

ASHLEY ECKSTEIN: Oh, thank you so much. It's so exciting. I can't wipe the smile off my face. Literally, I've been just smiling from the second I woke up.

Because this is so exciting, with you coming back as Ahsoka, what did it feel like finding out that you were going to be reprising this role?

ECKSTEIN: Oh my goodness. It was a dream come true, honestly. When Clone Wars ended with the final season, I never look at something as though, "Okay. Well, this is done. What's next?" I try to stay in the present, as Yoda teaches Luke. Luke is always looking off to the horizon and what's next and Yoda's like, "No, focus on the here and the now." And so I always just try to wrap up each project with just gratitude of, I'm just so grateful that I got to step in Ahsoka's boots once again. But I'm not going to lie, there's always a little bit of sadness whenever any project ends, because I never know. It's like, "Okay, is this going to be the last time?" So when I got the call for Tales of the Jedi, it was in the middle of COVID, during a dark time for all of us, during a time of an uncertainty and fear. And we were all looking for bits and pieces of hope.

And so when I got the call that I'd be returning as Ahsoka in Tales of the Jedi, it was just an incredible feeling. It was definitely a light in a dark time. It was hope when I think I needed it most. And it was a bit of comfort to step back in Ahsoka's boots because they're kind of like that worn-in pair of boots that you've had forever that already are molded to your foot, and you just keep repairing them when the seams burst because you love them so much. It just felt like a bit of comfort for the soul, being able to reprise the role of Ahsoka.

I have a pair of Converse like that. I've had them half my life, and I won't let go.

ECKSTEIN: Oh exactly. I think we all have that pair of shoes. So yeah, it was just a dream come true.

So you talked about this coming up during COVID and a time of uncertainty with that undercurrent of hope, which I think really also jumps out in the last episode of the series, with Ahsoka not knowing what's next, what her path is going to be. Did the real uncertainty inform that at all for you? Did you feel like it paralleled at all?

ECKSTEIN: Oh, more than you'll ever know. I actually was sobbing while recording that entire episode. We only recorded it three times, because it was very real emotion. So I don't know why. I think it's just so many things came together at once, and it was definitely life imitating art and on top of being in the middle of COVID and just the emotions of the day-to-day happenings of what we were dealing with during the time. But I literally was sobbing during the entire record, and it was the ugly cry where snot was coming out. It definitely was not pretty. So I'm interested to hear how it sounds.

And full disclosure, I haven't watched the episodes yet because I'm waiting for my husband. And my nephew's going to come over tonight, and we all wanted to watch it together. And then so many fans wanted to know my reaction. And so I said, "Well, why don't we all watch it together?" So tonight at eight o'clock I'm just going to go live on Instagram and watch it, all the episodes together. So I'm excited. Obviously, I know about the episodes because I recorded them, but I haven't actually seen them yet, so I can't wait.

Seeing the finished product probably feels very different than just being in the moment and recording.

ECKSTEIN: Oh yeah. And plus, because we record before the animation is done, so I know there's parts of the episodes that don't have dialogue that are very powerful and very meaningful. And so obviously, I haven't seen those. So I'm very, very excited to watch them together.

We talked about you coming back for this, but this is not the first time you've come back as Ahsoka. There was Rebels, and then you came back for Clone Wars again and all of that. So you're jumping back and forth in her life. She's a teenager, now she's an adult, now she's a teenager again. So what is it like for you as a performer to jump back and forth to where somebody is in their life to somewhere familiar but also somebody younger than maybe the last time you played her?

ECKSTEIN: Well, I feel very fortunate with Ahsoka, because what some people might not realize is that I was actually cast as Ahsoka to just be myself. And I feel very, very grateful that I had the opportunity to help originate this character. So I was cast as Ahsoka back in 2006. And originally, they wanted Ahsoka to have an Icelandic accent, and I absolutely butchered the accent. It was such a terrible audition. But they did ask me to read a couple of takes just in my own voice. But I left the callback and I told my husband, I said, "There's just no way. I did not get this part, there's no way." And several weeks later when I got the call and found out that I did in fact get the part, I was shocked. I was so confused. I'm like, "How did this happen?"

And they said, "Well, we don't want her to do an Icelandic accent, we just want her to use her own voice." And when I showed up for my first record, Dave Filoni told me that they really watched me in between takes, and they wanted me to just bring my own voice and my own personality to the character. So especially younger Ahsoka is very much just me, it's my own voice, it's my own humor, it's my own sarcasm, it's my own snippiness. It's very much my own personality. So I would say younger Ahsoka, it's super easy for me to jump back into because it's my personality, and it's me. And so that was a lot of fun to be able to go back to younger Ahsoka and just jump back into it.

And over the years, it was very conscious. Before the start of every season or every series I would discuss with Dave Filoni, I'd say, "Okay. Well, how old is Ahsoka in this season or in this series?" And then we'd also discuss, "Where is she at in experience and emotions?" Because if you noticed, Ahsoka is 14 years old at the beginning of Clone Wars and about 16 and a half years old at the end. But her voice sounds very different and some of that is maturity and some of that is just experience.

She's gone through a war at this point. She's gone through Order 66, she's gone through walking away from the Jedi order. And naturally, her voice is a bit deeper, it has more wisdom to it, it has sadness to it. So it's all my voice, but it is various levels. So younger Ahsoka is like, "I know what I'm doing," it's very high, "You're stuck with me Sky Guy." And then towards the end she's like, "Hello, master, it's been a while." That's a bit of a sadness. She's sad about what had happened and how she walked away from the Jedi order. And so there's a lot of thought that goes into the tone of my voice in each one, but it's very comfortable to slip back into Ahsoka in the various ages.

You mentioned it's your personality in there, and it was from the get-go. But I wonder now as the seasons went on, were there any Ashley-isms that kind of slipped into maybe the writing or some other personality stuff that wasn't just coming through your performance as the two of you melded together?

ECKSTEIN: Yeah. Well, I would say you could look at it two ways. In the beginning, Ahsoka was very much me, but as Ahsoka got older, I in my everyday life became more like Ahsoka. Ahsoka has very much inspired me. I try every day to be a real-life version of Ahsoka. And I ask myself on a regular basis, what would Ahsoka do? And she's just absolutely changed my life. So the line kind of gets blurred because she's truly a piece of my heart and soul at this point. But one time I did ask Dave Filoni point blank, I said, "Why me? Why did you cast me? How did I get this part?" And he said that he noticed and felt like I was genuine.

And that really kind of gave me pause because my parents growing up, they always told me, "You treat others as you want to be treated." And they always told me to tell the truth and be kind. So that's something, that's the way I was raised and that's the way I always try to treat others and as the person that I strive to be. But I remember when he told me that, it really struck a chord with me because like I said, I so badly wanted to be a real-life version of Ahsoka. And that advice or that reason became my guide.

I try to be genuine in everything I do. I try to let my heart lead and be honest and caring and kind. So I think Ahsoka leads with her heart. And I would say that's the piece of me that I think I hope shines through with the character is I lead with my heart. And I don't know, I share her care and her empathy and her wanting to just help people no matter what. It is a piece of my heart that I hope comes through.

Absolutely. It comes through. For what it's worth coming from me, it does come through the character.

ECKSTEIN: Thank you.

We talked how Ahsoka has impacted you, but I wonder what it's been seeing her impact on fans, like fans of all ages, adults like myself, all the little kids who've just completely fallen in love with Ahsoka. What has that been like?

ECKSTEIN: Just surreal and life-changing, truly. I'm honestly tearing up thinking about it because I'm fresh off of a signing event last night. I had the chance to launch a book called Star Wars Every Day. And it's just surreal that I got to write a Star Wars book, something that I never thought I'd be able to do. And so I had a wonderful event at Barnes & Noble last night, and hundreds of fans showed up and the 501st Legion and Rebel Legion and Droid Builders.

These events and meet-and-greets, what is just astounding to me, and I'm so honored and humbled to get to do this and create a space where fans feel safe and comfortable to come up to me and share their stories about how Ahsoka has either changed or saved their life. And I can't even begin to tell you the stories that were shared with me last night, stories of how Ahsoka has saved their life, and then many, how Ahsoka's changed their life.

And there were tears, there were hugs, and it was just so clear that Ahsoka has transcended beyond this character that we watch on screen into this character that truly lives in all of us now. I started the hashtag on social media, Ahsoka Lives, years ago when Ahsoka appeared on Star Wars: Rebels, and it truly meant that Ahsoka lives. We were so scared, we're like, "Where was she?" Was she alive, or was she dead? We didn't know. But after the final season of Clone Wars, I updated the hashtag to say Ahsoka lives in all of us now because, or that the hashtag is Ahsoka lives in all of us, because she really does. All the stories and the inspiration that she's provided us with over the years.

It's like we've all taken a piece of her into our hearts and into our souls, and she guides us. And she's that light in the middle of darkness. She's that hope in the middle of doubt. And I just feel so honored that I get to be on the front lines and be that safe space where fans can come and share their stories with me. And it's really changed my life. And that's why I will continue to dedicate my life to this incredible character for as long as I live because she means so much to so many people.

I'm guessing there's no way you could have expected this sort of impact when you first took the role.

ECKSTEIN: Absolutely not. Absolutely not. I mean, I hoped people would love her as much as I did. But no, I didn't even dream for what she is today because I don't know, I guess I didn't even think it was possible. I mean, so many factors went into the fact that we're here today, all these years later, from 2008 now to 2022, still talking about new Ahsoka. Of course, it started with George Lucas wanting to create Star Wars: The Clone Wars and then wanting to create Ahsoka Tano. And then Disney bought Star Wars, and Disney created so many new shows like Star Wars: Rebels, and then movies. Ahsoka was included in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. And then now the live-action series between The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka's getting her own series. It's truly remarkable and absolutely amazing to see the legacy that as Ahsoka's created.

It's funny, I was actually texting with Dave Filoni this morning, and he just had a kind text about happy Tales of the Jedi Day. And I said, "Can you believe it?" I said, "There's an entire generation of kids now named Ahsoka." I met one last night, it's a brand new baby girl and her middle name was Ahsoka. And I've met multiple, multiple kids where their first name is Ahsoka. And I laughed and I said, "It's very cool and surreal." And I told Dave, "But that also means that we're old because we've been doing this for so long."

This might be difficult, but do you have a favorite Ahsoka story arc or moment or episode over the course of the multiple series that you've done?

ECKSTEIN: It's definitely difficult because there's so many moments, and it's like asking a parent to choose between their children. It's so hard. But if I had to pick just one moment, it would be the season five finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where Ahsoka walks away from the Jedi order. Because it's actually that moment that I feel like Ahsoka transcended from a character that we all loved into an icon that we all aspire to be, and it was that moment. It was her showing her courage and bravery and strength and hope and trust in herself to walk away from everything that she knew, towards the light. If you look at that scene, she's walking away from the darkness and towards the light, walking away from a situation where she knew was toxic, where she knew she wasn't being treated right, towards a new future.

But it was scary because she walked towards a future that was completely unknown. She walked away from the only life that she ever knew. And her strength in that situation is the moment where people really realize that if Ahsoka can do it, I can do it too. And she started a new path. And that's the moment that when I talk to fans and they tell me about how Ahsoka has either saved their life or changed their life, pretty much all fans reference that moment. So I think if we talk about what's one of the most impactful moments throughout Ahsoka's entire journey so far, I think it would be that moment. And it resonates with so many people. So I think if I had to pick one, it would be that scene.

I love that. That's a great scene. So that's a good choice. Backing up a bit, you mentioned your new book, Star Wars Every Day, just came out, and it's a book, for those who don't know, of crafts and recipes and all sort of stuff like that. So, what inspired that project?

ECKSTEIN: I have to give credit to Mike Siglain, who runs publishing for Lucasfilm. It was actually his idea to do a lifestyle book for Star Wars. And I was beyond humbled when he called me one day and asked if I would write it. I mean, that's such an honor. I found myself saying yes before doubt could creep in and before I could really think about it and then say no. So I told him yes, and then I hung up the phone and instantly doubted myself and was like, "What were you thinking?" In my mind, I'm like, "Ashley, you can't write a Star Wars book."

I had written the Little Golden Book, I Am a Padawan. But that was a really short book based upon moments from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. I mean, that was a daunting process as well. But it was much easier to write a really short children's book than it was going to be to write this very long Star Wars lifestyle book that is almost 200 pages, which was just crazy to me. So I completely doubted myself. And I put it off for as long as possible. The book was due January 3rd, 2022. And I didn't even start writing it until December 8th, 2021. So I only left myself a little under a month to write a 200-page book. And it was really because of doubt and fear.

There's actually an exercise in the book, because the book has a bunch of mindfulness exercises in it as well. And because it's a year's worth of how to live your best Star Wars life all year long. And it's separated by month. And each month has a theme from Star Wars, from hope, love, power, family, dark side, celebrations, all sorts of themes. And some of my personal favorite moments from the book are the mindfulness exercises. And so I was actually writing one of the exercises called The Cave Challenge where Luke Skywalker, we see him in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes back, he goes into this cave. And he turns around to Yoda, and he says, "What's in there?" And Yoda says, "Only what you take with you now." For the longest time, I didn't realize that the cave was actually Luke's mind. And Luke failed the cave challenge because he brought in anger and aggression, and he attacked his fear, versus a Jedi must bring in peace and calm and kindness and love and light into their cave.

So when I first started writing the book, I kind of locked myself in this one bedroom in our house that kind of became my cave. And I entered the cave every day with just so much fear and anger. I was mad at myself for agreeing to write this book because I'm like, "Ashley, there's no way you can do this." And one day, I got to the Cave Challenge, and I started writing that scene. And I took a break for lunch, and I was telling my husband about it and then all of a sudden it just hit me. I was like, "Oh my gosh, I'm failing the cave challenge."

Just like Luke, I'm bringing in anger and fear and aggression and I need to go back into my cave, and I just need to take it one sentence at a time. And I need to bring in peace and calm and kindness. I need to be kind to myself. I need to love myself and I need to tell myself that, "You can do this." And that's why I was failing because I was telling myself that I couldn't do it. So I walked back into my cave, I brought in all of the light emotions and sure enough, it actually became easy. I finished the book on time, in record speed, and it was all my mindset. Yeah, so it's a great book and a gift for yourself. Or really with the holidays coming up, it's a great holiday gift for any Star Wars fan.

Especially because it'll kick off in January and then can just go through the year.

ECKSTEIN: Exactly. Start your year Star Wars style.

So, Ahsoka is iconic, but if you could be somebody else in the galaxy, who would that somebody be? Are there any other boots you wish you could try on Star Wars-wise?

ECKSTEIN: Oh goodness. Well, let me see. There is a High Republic character. I'm blanking on the name.

Is it Avar Kriss?

ECKSTEIN: Yes. So in full disclosure, I haven't gotten into The High Republic yet, and it's the very next thing on my list because I know how incredible these stories are, and I just hear from fans how amazing they are. And I work so closely with Mike Siglain and the whole publishing team, and I'm just so proud of what they've created. But yes, so it's Avar Kriss. So all the fans have been doing a fan cast and saying that they want me to play Avar Kriss. So that's the first book I'll be reading because they just tell me how incredible she is. So I guess if I were to get to play any character that was not Ahsoka, I'd love to play Avar Kriss. And it's just an honor that the fans would fan cast me for such an incredible character.

Tales of the Jedi is streaming now on Disney+.