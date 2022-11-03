Animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi, from creator Dave Filoni, follows iconic prequel era characters Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Count Dooku (Corey Burton) during pivotal moments in their stories. The Count Dooku episodes follow the future Sith apprentice during his time as a Jedi Master, training with his Padawan Qui-Gon Jinn (Michéal Richardson/Liam Neeson), on a mission with Mace Windu (TC Carson), and facing off against Jedi Master Yaddle (Bryce Dallas Howard) in the wake of a devastating personal blow.

In this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Burton talks about what makes a villain so much fun to play, taking over the role of Count Dooku from Christopher Lee and making it his own, the nuances of voice acting, and how he helped develop Cad Bane's unique voice.

COLLIDER: You have played a lot of villainous characters in Star Wars. You played Cad Bane, Count Dooku, Ziro, the Hutt. So, what is it about a villain that makes them so fun to play?

COREY BURTON: Oh, they're the best characters. I started very young, and, of course, they always wanted you to...you're younger and most of the pros were advanced in years, especially in the off-camera acting field. And so, I'd get all these teenage parts. I mean, they're just boring, because no real drama. Well, yes, there are dramas, but it doesn't have the complexity of lived experiences, struggles, trials, and tribulations. And, of course, villains have all of these issues.

A villain never knows they're a villain, they all think they're just great. Everybody else, there's something wrong with them. And the world or the universe needs to be corrected or a wrong needs to be righted in dastardly, severe, desperate ways, because it's all justified in their sick and twisted minds. But also, too, just from a sonic and textural standpoint, always the most interesting, the most, what would you say, seasoned types of voices.

Flavorful.

BURTON: Yeah, yeah! Yeah, color, flavor. I mean, that's the way I think of things. I think of voices with all of these layers and components that go into it. Now, when I'm performing, that's a little different. But analytically, it's always broken down in my brain to various elements. And I'm often called to match voices. So I'm thinking, let's see, texture, light texture, but there's a little bit of a creak to it. There's a fog in it, whatever. And then, as I learned in workshop, vocal placement. Because now playing Count Dooku is a Shakespearean placement. Placement is where you actually, where the voice comes from physically in your body.

A typical American voice is front of the mouth, right there behind the teeth and slightly nasal. And then you can go up into the nose, and then higher up in the... go back, go back into the sinuses, back into the back of the throat. You can go the mid-throat, get that real bullhorn projection quality, lower in the throat, and then go down into the chest. And then, of course, all the way down to the baso profundo zone, or the way you're supposed to use your voice, project from the diaphragm and all that.

But the Shakespearean is that... Because, of course, all of these vocal characterizations, the classic Shakespearean characterizations, classic stage characterizations, were developed before microphones so that it had to project from a stage. So, acoustically, you had to self-amplify. And so, of course, there's the stage projection, and it helps to have a large nose. And you put the voice in the sinuses and the nose to get that nasal projection. A full rounded, very sort of...So, it's a multi-textural, multi-frequency, sort of a dissonant harmony.

Also, too, sonically speaking, there's a dissonance to a villain's voice. Somebody once said, "You're so good at playing villains because your voice is in a minor key." Whoa, I'm not a musician, so I didn't know that." That's why I never think I'm a good singer, because always sounds a little flat and weird to me.

I've never thought of voices as being in major or minor keys before.

BURTON: Yeah, I didn't either. Yeah, it was a very skilled musician. But I have an odd voice. I always thought it was bland. I was once, this is a story I don't often tell. I was once tested, I was voice printed, because there was a dispute over a commercial, where another young actor claimed to have done the same job. It was for Brittania Jeans, kind of gives away my age, I guess. Not that it's any secret. And it was a French, young actor. And he said, "My home is in Paris, but I live in Brittania."

Anyways, so I had to go down to UCLA, in the basement, and I was interviewed by this doctor, Professor Peter Ladefoged, which is, in itself, a great character. And he actually was very much the late voice actor, Tony Jay, who was also a Shakespearean actor. I knew Tony. Quite a character. Anyway. And so, they compared my voice to the voice on the commercial, because if it was somebody else who had done the dubbing on that commercial, of course, they would get all of the session payments and the residuals. I said, "Oh, no, that was me. I did it."

And so, I listened to it and I mimicked myself, and they did it... It's interesting. I think they still do it the same way. Nah, it's probably all digital now. They do it on these rotating cylinders, and it's an electrocardiogram kind of thing. So there's these blobs on a graph when they take it off the machine, off the cylinder. And he was looking over it. And he's funny, he sounded a little bit like Dooku. "Oh yes, it was very interesting, young man." He said, "Did anybody ever tell you, you have a very unusual voice?" No, I thought it was boring. He said, "I've never seen this before. You've got five distinct voiceprints." "I do?" "Yeah." He says, "Now most people, everyone has one. Most people have a secondary." He says, "But it's rare to find three, but you have five. So, three primary and two tertiary, or whatever, peripheral."

And I realize, oh yes, because I changed my voice, and if I change my voice with a different placement like that, it becomes a whole different guy. It's no longer the same guy. And same thing, put the voice up there, or whatever. And it sounds very, very different. So, I guess, that's using one of those other voiceprints. But like anything, it's mixing colors. You take all of those tonal amalgams and put them together, and you could put all the colors together, you get gray. My voice is just bland and gray. It's not very powerful.

You can do a lot with gray.

BURTON: Yeah. Oh, absolutely. Well, and again, you focus it in certain areas, and it can really be something unique, I suppose. And, of course, knowing microphones and there are great tone and color to various microphones, especially the older classic ones, that you can take advantage of, to bring out certain qualities. And especially, like this microphone is very good in the lower mid-range. So I use it for trailers and promos, because you get up close, and it'll sound so much more powerful than it really is. I can speak very quietly, and it sounds huge, but I'm practically whispering. You know?

I find all that very fascinating, because this something I know very little about.

BURTON: I know, I bore most people to tears, because I'm a total geek with sound.

I'm a film student, or I was back in the day. So any of this stuff really fascinates me.

BURTON: Oh, thanks.

With Dooku, the Dooku you are playing in this series is pre-villainous Dooku. He's still a Jedi master, he's still one of the good guys. One of the "good guys," I should say, in quotes. So, what was it like playing him in his good-guy phase? Because this is a side that other than the book, Dooku: Jedi Lost, we haven't really seen before.

Yeah, I really appreciated that opportunity. And I thought, "Ah, ha-ha. All right, let's see. What would he be like as a young punk, whatever, or a young, optimistic version of the character that became this powerful villain?" And I had something I had worked up, and lightened and innocent and yeah, lighthearted, whimsical. And so, I started doing this thing and Dave said, "Well, what are you doing?" "Well, he's a lot younger." He said, "I mean, do you sound that much different than you did when you were in your 20s?" "No, not really." He said, "Well then he wouldn't either." He said, "And it's Dooku. Play Dooku." "Yeah, you're right."

But of course, so much power, oh, power, so much of the character content, it's right in the words. So, a well -written line of dialogue plays itself, so to speak. It's like when you read a novel and there's character dialogue, when you're really into it, you don't see the words, you hear the voice. Well, I mean, that's basically what I do. And that voice that I hear, from the words on the page, basically, I try to let that live inside of me and pass through me to the microphone. Sometimes, I don't even realize what I've done in a performance. I just stare off into space and let the character perform himself.

Intuition almost.

BURTON: Yeah, yeah. And, of course, I mean, always with one ear open to the director. Again, Dave. Dave knows how to steer me.

So you first played Dooku in The Clone Wars, the series, but you're taking this role over from the legendary Christopher Lee. What was it like stepping into Dooku's extremely fancy boots?

BURTON: Yeah, yeah. Well, I began with mimicking Christopher Lee. I first did him in a video game. I had done other very similar voices, Shakespearean, British. British actors, and so it wasn't that hard for me to mimic him, line by line, and make it sound like Christopher Lee. And that, of course, is what I did on the audition and that got me the role in Clone Wars, the series. We did some preliminary recording, and I don't know if we did a separate pilot episode, a demo. I can't remember, it's so long ago.

And when we began in earnest to record the full series, we all gathered together and got the "Let's go gang," pep talk. Dave and the producer, Carrie Silver, at the time. And Dave said, he said, "Yeah, George talked to me about your characters." He said, "Well, he's done with the films for now, and this is now Star Wars." He said, "So, play the character to your own, the way you feel. Don't try to mimic the original actor. Don't imitate, just be the character. And you are now the official Obi Wan, Count Dooku, Anakin, et cetera, et cetera."

And that freed us up to, other than also being a thrill, an incomparable thrill, like, "Oh, George said we're the characters now." So we got the official blessing. And we wanted to make him, because we had the freedom to do so in the animated series, a little more muscular, a little bit more of the duplicitous politician, and slightly more youthful and just expand his range, not be just locked into what you saw in the film, as portrayed by Christopher Lee.

Pivoting to another iconic character of yours, Cad Bane, who was in the series, and then over the last 18 months or so, popped up twice again, once in The Bad Batch, once in The Book of Boba Fett. So what was it like revisiting Cad Bane after all that time?

BURTON: Oh, just a joy. I mean, my favorite character, because I got to co-create a really original character. It was originally supposed to be a Western bounty hunter character. It's based on, as I'm sure most of the fans know, it's based on the Spaghetti Westerns and Lee Van Cleef, from The Good, Bad and the Ugly. They had a Western, wonderful character and voice actor play the Cad Bane role. And he was just this sinister, "What do you think of that, little lady?" "Sorry about the mess, ma'am," that kind of Western character.

And they saw it on the rough animatics. And George said, "He's an alien. It just sounds too normal. It's got to be weirder." And then, I guess he knew about me, and he said, "Can that guy do, combine that Western bounty hunter villain character with Peter Lorre?" Peter Lorre, who is often characterized, the caricaturized kind of thing. But Peter Lorre, he spoke like this, and he was very creepy, strange actor from Central Europe. He was a brilliant actor, and so, I combined the two.

I can hear it now.

BURTON: So, it's Peter Lorre. So we take Peter Lorre, this guy, and we combine it with this guy, and we place Peter Lorre in the Old West, and then it's not the same, "You see, I'm sorry about the mess, little lady." So it has that strange quality. All of those odd resonances, and combined with the feeling of the Spaghetti Western bounty hunter, very sinister, low-keyed. Of course, in The Book of Boba Fett, he's 50 years older, so we aged him up.

Voice wise as well.

BURTON: Yeah, oh yeah. And slowed him down, yeah. Yeah, Dave, and Robert Rodriguez, who directed the episodes, "Slow down, slow down. Remember he's 50 years older and labored breathing and quiet." And so, everything was more sinister. And Jon Favreau, he said, I don't like that accent. It doesn't seem to belong. It's more heightened, it's over the top," which is, for animation, works. But for live action, that's not going to work as well. And Dave said, "Well, he's got to sound like the character." And I said, "Well wait a second. Wait, wait, wait. He's right, he's right. It's 50 years since he's been on his home planet. His accent would fade."

So we decreased the accent. He's been on earth, not on earth, on Tatooine, hanging out at Mos Eisley. So, most of the accent is gone. It's just a little touch of it. Of course, very sinister, very quiet. You do that faked, that's a trick of cinematic acting, where, if you see a movie being shot, and if you're standing 20 feet away, you can't hardly hear the actors, because they're all speaking very quietly, but the microphone is making them bigger than life, just as their face and their costuming and the sets are all bigger than life. It's all up on a giant screen.

So it's a macro thing. It was great. So, it's not a whole lot of physical effort anyway, because you're not really projecting, you're just being very quiet. And then they didn't do very much vocal processing on Boba Fett, but it's slightly pitch-shifted downward just to make it a little deeper, little spookier.

Well, it worked because that was pretty spooky.

BURTON: Oh, thank you. I don't know if I answered your question.

No, you did. But I'm just thinking watching that at 4:00 in the morning was fairly spooky.

BURTON: Oh. Yeah, yeah. Well, no, as I was going to say, I haven't yet seen it myself, but I like to... I mean, I'm a fan, too. Well, especially with these projects, but just about everything I do. I do so many different jobs in a week, whatever, different characters. I try not to pay any attention or know anything about anything but what the character knows in the particular scene that is being recorded. So I don't even, and then I don't even remember it. So I'm as surprised and delighted as the rest of the audience when I see the finished piece, as it's all put together.

Right. Completely different experience.

BURTON: It's more, I mean, you're part of this artwork that is a team effort. I don't make the show, and I'm not the character myself, but combined with the writers and the director and production, it all comes together. In the case of live action, there's the physical actor. And Dorian, I'm so bad at names, who is great. But anyway, so it's not like I'm looking at myself. I'm just enjoying it as audience. Sometimes, especially since I don't remember necessarily what I've done. Sometimes I forget it's me. I'll be watching something and here's, "Oh, that's really interesting. Oh, oh, that's me. Wait, oh, I did that." Because you're watching the character. It's its own entity. Yeah, yeah, I can't wait to see it.

