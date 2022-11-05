Tales of the Jedi fleshes out the story of Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) with stories surrounding her journey in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The three episodes dedicated to Ahsoka show her birth on the planet Shili, her early training with Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), and the moment she decides to officially join the Rebel Alliance. During this pivotal final chapter, “Resolve,” Ahsoka temporarily hides out in a small village on the planet Thabeska before being encountered by an Imperial Inquisitor (Clancy Brown). In order to disguise her force-sensitivity, Ahsoka uses the codename “Ashla.”

The character of Ahsoka was first developed for the Star Wars: The Clone Wars television show. Although the feature film of the same name was a major critical and financial disappointment for Lucasfilm, the series quickly grew a steady fanbase. Although The Clone Wars fills in details about the relationship between Anakin and Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) in between the films, it’s also a coming-of-age story about a young female protagonist growing up in the middle of a galactic war. Ahsoka’s fate quickly became a revelation that Star Wars fans cared greatly about.

Tales of the Jedi bridges the gap between Ahsoka’s escape from Order 66 at the end of The Clone Wars and her role within the Rebel Alliance in Rebels. Some of the events in “Resolve” intersect and retell the events of the 2016 young adult novel Ahsoka, by E. K. Johnston. However, Ahsoka’s codename “Ashla” actually has a connection to the inception of her character, and the origin of the franchise itself.

Ahsoka Was Created for Anakin to Have an Apprentice

There is a brief scene in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones where Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) enters a classroom in the Jedi Temple to ask Yoda (Frank Oz) about the disappearance of a star system from the Jedi Archives; Obi-Wan’s revelation is what leads him to track down Jango Fett (Temura Morrison) on Kamino. Yoda is in the middle of teaching a class of Jedi younglings, who train with the same blast helmets and training droids seen in A New Hope. One of the young girls is a Torgutan named “Ashla.” While Ashla’s adventures aren’t fleshed out in any of the subsequent Star Wars stories, her brief appearance was enough to generate an action figure two-pack, which she shared with her fellow youngling Jempa.

According to The Clone Wars’ supervising director, Dave Filoni, the Lucasfilm creative team had briefly considered using the same character as Anakin’s apprentice in the series. Similarly, they considered using the clone captain “Alpha” from the Republic comic books before Captain Rex was created. Although Lucas and Filoni briefly considered using Ashla as Anakin’s apprentice, they ultimately felt that she was too young, and that an audience needed a protagonist closer in age to Luke Skywalker in the original trilogy. However, Ahsoka and Ashla are both Torguta, so perhaps their paths intersect at some other point.

Image via Lucasfilm

George Lucas had been interested in developing an animated series set between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith since first seeing Gendy Tartakovsky’s 2D miniseries, but he felt that a groundbreaking new project would have to be a more streamlined narrative. Filoni’s original concept was to introduce a completely new set of characters that would travel on adventures in a spaceship similar to the Millenium Falcon; elements of this concept ultimately made their way into Rebels.

Lucas developed the character of Ahsoka to make Anakin’s fall to the dark side more tragic; although we see Anakin’s fall from grace in Revenge of the Sith, the audience needed to see him as “The Hero With No Fear” before he rejected his heroism. Giving Anakin an apprentice would force him to have additional responsibilities and grow as a Jedi leader; having a young girl as a main protagonist was also a great way to engage female Star Wars fans.

The Name Ashla Has Deeper Ties to the Jedi and the Force

Image via Disney

“Ashla” is also the name of a moon of the planet Tython, a sacred world powerful in the force that is tied to the origins of the Jedi Order. Tython and its moons were first developed in the comic book series Dawn of the Jedi in 2012, which explored the first emergence of the light side in events set 25,000 years before the Skywalker Saga. The first settlers on Tython observe that the force can be divided into both a light and dark side; they name the light side “Ashla,” and refer to the dark side as the “Bogan.” Ashla was used by the first formal tribe of Jedi as a place for memes to hone their connection to the light side.

Although the events of Dawn of the Jedi were deemed “non-canon” and part of the “Legends” timeline after the timeline was revised in 2014, elements of the Jedi Order’s origins made their way into the new multimedia project The High Republic. In Cavan Scott’s 2021 novel The High Republic: The Rising Storm, the moon Ashla houses an Isle of Seclusion that helps the Jedi meditate and experience Force visions. Jedi Master Elzar Mann briefly visits Ashla, where he has a premonition of a rising conflict and a galactic catastrophe.

Image via Lucasfilm

The “Ashla” and the “Bogan” are terms derived from Lucas’ original outline for the Star Wars universe. After his initial bid to create a new version of the Flash Gordon television serial was rejected, Lucas decided to develop a science fiction story that tied into the philosophy of Joseph Campbell and A Hero With A Thousand Faces. In the original Star Wars draft titled Journal of the Whills: Part I, Lucas identified a “living force” that was divided into both a light side (the Ashla) and a dark side (the Bogan). Elements of the force’s mythological origins were incorporated into the third season of The Clone Wars during a trilogy of episodes centered on the planet Mortis.

While the name “Ashla” might just be a passing reference and a fun Easter Egg for lifelong fans, it’s a good way to reflect on the development of Ahsoka’s character for almost 15 years. Although her debut was met with some skepticism, Ahsoka transformed into one of the greatest characters in the saga, and a gateway for many younger viewers to get engaged in the mythology.