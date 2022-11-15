A long time ago, in a galaxy not that far away at all, being a Star Wars fan was not easy. While nowadays, we have multiple movies released and in development, and television series keeping that universe in constant expansion, a decade ago we had to wait a long time for new things to come around, and our way of remaining connected to that galaxy was mainly through books, comics, and games. So, while for the casual viewer of the shows on Disney+ that kind of thing may seem trivial, for us, they are a big deal.

Cut to October 2022. Star Wars has been in Disney's hands for a decade now, and new stuff comes at us so quickly that the audience has even developed fatigue from the franchise - unless there's a cute green baby with pointy ears involved, of course. For us, who've been in this fight since we were six years old, this is bliss. We have books coming all the time, awesome comics, new games, and we devour it all. So when a new show comes around that seems to bypass that, like the recent Tales of the Jedi, some of us get a little mad about it. But we still are getting the best of all of this, really.

The Tales of Ahsoka Tano and Dooku

Image via Disney+

Tales of the Jedi was released under the premise of telling stories that would dive further into the Jedi, focusing on characters that had an impact on the franchise universe but hadn't had their stories quite well-developed yet. This first batch of episodes focused specifically on two similar, yet diametrically opposed characters: fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Count Dooku (Corey Burton).

While their stories are mostly known for their roles in The Clone Wars and other shows, this new anthology fills in the gaps by drawing from previously published material, especially Ahsoka, by E.K. Johnston, and audiobook Dooku: Jedi Lost, by Cavan Scott - both equally awesome. Not without a few tweaks, though.

Ahsoka's story was told from her birth in Shili up to the moment she decided to join the Rebellion and continue fighting. She gets many gaps filled, but, in the end, her tale in the episode "Resolve" is not exactly the same one told in the novel. For example, her meeting with senator Bail Organa (Phil LaMarr) and his invitation for her to join the Rebellion happened under different circumstances, and her time on Raada working on a plantation went by very differently, to the point of raising the possibility of her having a relationship with one of her co-workers, Kaeden, who was roughly adapted into "Resolve", too. She also journeys to Ilum to look for new kyber crystals but finds the planet ravaged by the Empire. That forces her to face the Sixth Brother unarmed, taking his crystals and "healing" them, thus obtaining her white lightsaber blades.

Dooku, on the other hand, had a very different story from that in the audiobook. In Tales of the Jedi, we see his decision to leave the Jedi Order happen in parallel to the story of The Phantom Menace, while in Jedi Lost, that happens as he fights to protect his homeworld of Serenno from an invasion. He immediately claims the title of Count, and later even tries to contact his two former Padawans, Rael Aveross and Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson). Yep, he had another Padawan before Qui-Gon. So the differences between the animated series and the works they adapt are striking, but that is not necessarily for the worse, as we'll see.

A Brief History of Canon in Star Wars

Image via Random House Worlds

There were always stories being told in the Star Wars outside the movies. George Lucas himself made a point of releasing the stories told on the big screen as paperback novels, too, and thus began what would eventually be known by the fans as the Expanded Universe. Novels, comics, games, you name it, the EU had it all and told the stories of the main characters of the original trilogy way beyond its ending.

With so much material coming out, eventually a system was worked out, with different tiers classifying each work according to its "canonicity", so to speak. First, the six Lucas movies, then the TV series, then the books, and so on. So reading something, for example, always came with the question of where that specific work fit in the continuity.

In 2012, though, all that changed. Lucasfilm was acquired by Disney, and the whole of the Expanded Universe was rebranded Legends, making explicit that now they were not part of any official canon anymore. The only canon stories were those that were created and released after that point. So, technically speaking, the novels Ahsoka and Dooku: Jedi Lost are as much part of the official canon as Disney+ series Tales of the Jedi, even though they cover some of the same events in conflicting ways.

Is the Approach Tales of the Jedi Takes Valid?

Image via Disney

In a recent interview with Nerdist, Dave Filoni, heir-apparent to George Lucas in terms of conducting the Star Wars franchise, mentioned that the stories told in "Resolve" and Ahsoka are essentially the same: "It’s based on the same outline I gave publishing for the novel. It was always the same story." They may not be told the exact same way, but the core is there in both mediums, so while it may bother some readers that Ahsoka's story differs from the novel to the series, it's definitely worth both reading it and watching Tales of the Jedi.

While their stories may indeed be different from the version seen on screen, reading the novels does help those interested to get in touch with what those characters are feeling, as well as go deeper in understanding them. Jedi Lost, for example, develops the whole issue of Dooku being Count in his homeworld of Serenno and his disillusionment with the Jedi Order in much more detail, while Ahsoka presents her with many dilemmas concerning her condition as not being a Jedi anymore, but still being a good-natured Force wielder. She constantly wonders about her place and duties in this new galaxy under Imperial rule.

The fact that we, the fans, are getting stories focusing on those characters told in multiple mediums is a treat, actually. It doesn't really matter if there are differences in the way they are being told, as those discrepancies are mostly about form rather than content. The more time we get to spend in that galaxy far, far away, the better.