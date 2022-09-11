Following several big announcements on major upcoming Star Wars projects during the Lucasfilm panel at this year's D23 Expo, one of the most notable projects fans took note of was the Tales of the Jedi trailer, which was shown at the panel. Following the online release of the trailer, several new images have been revealed which offer a closer look at some fan-favorite characters from the franchise.

The first image features Count Dooku standing next to Mace Windu as they fight alongside each other in the middle of a battle. Showing the relationship between the two before Dooku's fall from grace could serve as a fascinating insight into both characters. Given what is already known about Dooku's fate, his episodes will likely focus on the character's darker side during his youth. With the appearance of a young Qui-Gon Jinn in the show, fans will finally be able to fully explore the dynamic between the two characters in action, which has been heavily hinted at since the release of Attack of the Clones.

Several images also feature Ahsoka Tano as both a small child and a teenager. Given the information provided in the trailer, the episodes centering on the character will chronicle her early childhood, before she becomes a Jedi, and her training by her master, Anakin Skywalker. However, her episodes will feature plenty of action as she can be seen wielding her green lightsaber during her intense training sessions.

Image via Disney+

However, one of the most striking images that will captivate fans is a Sith character who wields a double-blade spinning lightsaber similar to the ones wielded by the Inquisitors of the Imperial era of the franchise. Needless to say, with such a striking character design, it won't be a surprise if the character ultimately becomes a fan favorite within the Star Wars community. It remains unknown who the character is, but fans won't have to wait long as the series is set to have its streaming debut later next month.

Tales of the Jedi will focus on and parallel the Jedi journeys of Ahsoka Tano and a young Count Dooku as they both navigate through the ultimate tests that will determine their destinies. Watching both characters' journeys develop will serve as a nice contrast to each other, especially compared to their characterizations in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Dave Filoni, who previously worked on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, will serve as the creator of Tales of the Jedi and executive produces alongside Carrie Beck and Athena Portillo. With Filoni bringing another Star Wars project using the same With Clone-Wars style animation, Tales of the Jedi could be an exciting series to check out when it debuts next month.

All six short episodes of Tales of the Jedi will debut on Disney+ on October 26. Check out the official trailer and new images for the upcoming series below:

Image via Disney+

Image via Disney+