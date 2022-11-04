The Star Wars animation universe has grown into an essential part of the saga’s history. With characters from The Clone Wars and Rebels now being included in live-action projects, it’s a better time than ever before to check out the animated shows that raised a new generation of fans during the gap between the releases of Episode III - Revenge of the Sith and The Force Awakens. The latest animated project from Dave Filoni isn’t as much of a new series as it is an amendment to the mythology that we already know; Tales of the Jedi is a six-part anthology series that explores previously unexplored gaps within the timeline.

The first season of Tales of the Jedi follows the paths of a young Dooku (Corey Burton) as he falls from grace and Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) throughout her life. While both Dooku and Ahsoka ultimately choose to leave the Jedi Order after witnessing miscarriages of justice, they go down very different paths. Dooku chooses his own selfish interests and becomes the new Sith apprentice to Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), while Ahsoka joins the burgeoning Rebel Alliance alongside Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits). Tales of the Jedi seeks to amend, and perhaps correct some of our assumptions about the inherent wisdom of the Jedi by showing the mistakes that the Jedi leaders make.

Tales of the Jedi shares its name with a popular Star Wars comic book series that ran from 1993 to 1998. While the comic series also sought to complicate our concept of the Jedi themselves, it explored the earliest period within the Star Wars timeline of any storyline at the time. Tales of the Jedi takes place 4,000 years before the Battle of Yavin in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. During this era, the Jedi are fierce soldiers that serve on the frontlines for the Galactic Republic, and the Sith have a massive Empire that is not bound by the “Rule of Two.”

The Original Tales of the Jedi

Image via Boxtree Ltd

Like a majority of the Star Wars content released prior to 2014, Tales of the Jedi has now been deemed a part of the Legends canon and is not officially included within the Star Wars timeline. However, that doesn’t mean that fans won’t want to check it out to see a different interpretation of the universe. Filoni has been known to pull from the Legends canon and bring stories from the past back into the official Star Wars canon. Tales of the Jedi boasts an epic adventure with iconic new heroes and villains. It fundamentally influenced the way that the saga approached its ancient history.

Star Wars comics were originally published through Marvel during the release of the original trilogy, but Dark Horse took control of the brand in 1991 with the release of Dark Empire. Compared to the slightly goofier Marvel era, the Dark Horse Comics took a more grounded approach to the saga that emphasized recurring storylines and interconnecting. Dark Empire was a bold continuation of the events after Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, that saw a clone of Emperor Palpatine attempting to turn Luke Skywalker to the dark side. Similarly, Tales of the Jedi was stylized like a Greek tragedy; the entire saga takes place “a long time ago,” and it is clear that these stories were historical.

While the original trilogy only hinted at the larger infrastructure of the Star Wars galaxy, Tales of the Jedi laid out the role of the Jedi Order as allies to the Republic. The Sith controlled a segment of the galaxy and attempted to wage war against the Jedi during the Great Hyperspace War; although peace is ultimately bridged, the Jedi continued searching for remnant Sith artifacts in the centuries after the conflict’s resolution. In this “medieval” era of the Star Wars universe, war was more common, and conflicts would often last for generations.

RELATED: 'Tales of the Jedi' Links Ahsoka Tano to Qui-Gon Jinn in This Distinct Way

The Tales of the Jedi Comic Had Similar Themes to the Movies

Image via Dark Horse Comics

Before the Star Wars prequels, Tales of the Jedi told a similar story of deception, tragedy, and redemption through the characters of Ulic Qel-Droma and Exar Kun. These two brave Jedi soldiers are dispatched to the Sith planet Onderon in order to investigate the Sith spirit of Freedon Nadd, but they’re tempted by prophecies and foresight. Qel-Droma and Kuns’ fall to the dark side is tragic, as readers had grown connected with these characters as heroes.

Both the Tales of the Jedi comic series and animated show emphasize the importance of choice in determining destiny. Qel-Droma ultimately chooses to reject the dark side and aids the Jedi Council in defeating the Sith Empire; he becomes a mentor to Vima, the young Jedi daughter of his former love interest, Nomi Sunrider. Before the prequels inserted the rules about Jedi celibacy, Tales of the Jedi featured many intimate relationships between members of the Jedi Order.

However, Exar Kun doubles down on his own cruelty and has his spirit cursed on Yavin IV. In a fun moment of inner connectivity within the burgeoning expanded universe, Kun’s Sith spirit is uncovered by students at Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Academy over 4,000 years later. The concept of the Sith using the dark side to escape death is also one that the prequels would pick up on; Palpatine tempts Anakin with immortality in Revenge of the Sith, and transfers his consciousness to a clone in The Rise of Skywalker.

The Comic Inspired People to Move Beyond the Skywalker Saga

Image via Dark Horse

Tales of the Jedi opened the floodgates for Star Wars creators to tell stories divorced from the Skywalker saga. Since these events took place long before anything that casual fans would recognize, the individual creators had the freedom to radically reimagine the iconography. After Tales of the Jedi, the popular Knights of the Old Republic video game launched in 2003 with a new story that took place 1,000 years later. It introduced popular characters like Darth Revan and Darth Malak to the franchise.

Stories from the “Old Republic” era grew even more popular after the conclusion of the prequel trilogy. The 2004 sequel game Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords picked up with the new villains Darth Traya, Darth Sion, and Darth Nihilus; a Dark Horse comic book series of the same name followed the spurned Jedi padawan Zayne Carrick after he’s framed for a massacre. In 2011, the highly ambitious MMORPG The Old Republic launched and became one of the fastest-growing MMOs ever.

While Tales of the Jedi is often forgotten about given the density of Star Wars canon, it served as an inciting storyline that challenged Star Wars authors to develop their own mythologies. The new series thankfully has a few fun references, such as the Uneti tree, that indicate that Filoni and his team know their history. Star Wars is at its best when creators choose to analyze why the saga’s themes resonate with fans; the Tales of the Jedi tv series honors the legacy of the comic book that inspired it.