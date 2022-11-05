Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Tales of the Jedi.Dave Filoni’s anthology series Tales of the Jedi expands and embellishes the role of the Jedi Order within the events surrounding the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The series enhances our understanding of the saga by looking at some Jedi Masters who play a leadership role. And while Mace Windu (TC Carson) is praised for his dedication to the Jedi Order, the series offers yet another example of why the Jedi is sometimes just a selfish jerk.

Over the course of six episodes, the series explores the diverging paths of Dooku (Corey Burton) and Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) as they both make decisions that affect their respective destinies. While they couldn’t be any more different, both Dooku and Ahsoka choose to leave the Jedi Order due to systematic corruption. While Ahsoka chooses to remain a protector of the galaxy’s innocent civilians, Dooku joins the dark side as the new Sith apprentice of Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid).

While Tales of the Jedi primarily centers on these two characters, it also features some other fan-favorite Jedi from both the prequels and The Clone Wars. We get brief glimpses of Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), Yoda (Frank Oz), Yaddle (Bryce Dallas Howard), Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), and other deeper cut appearances from the likes of Ki-Adi Mundi (Brian George), Jocasta Nu (Flo Di Re), Depa Billaba, Ima-Gun Di, Saesee Tiin, and Plo Koon. However, Tales of the Jedi isn’t admonishing the Jedi Order; it questions the decisions that they make and examines their lasting ramifications on the galaxy.

This is particularly clear within the third episode, “Choices,” which focuses on Dooku and Windus’ investigation into the death of a Jedi Master. While Dooku is willing to question the Jedi Council’s orders, Windu does nothing but serve as an ideological mouthpiece for his superiors. It’s not all that surprising; Windu has kind of been a problematic figure throughout his appearances in the franchise.

Tales Of The Jedi

Image via Disney+

In “Choices,” Dooku and Windu are dispatched to the planet Raxus Secundus to look into the death of Jedi Master Katri. While both characters clearly understand the gravity of the situation, Dooku is dissatisfied with the accounts he’s received from the local officials. He believes that they must look into the matter further. However, Windu is completely unwilling to do anything outside of the strict commands that they’ve been given by the Jedi Council. While Dooku is angered by the corruption, Windu seems generally dispassionate.

Dooku may be quick to anger, Windu shows that he has no moral backbone whatsoever. If it’s not the place of the Jedi to question the nature of justice, then are they nothing more than lapdogs of the Galactic Senate? Windu seems more interested in not making any enemies than actually finding the culprit. It allows us to feel more empathy for Dooku, as he rightly begins to have his doubts about the Jedi Council’s judgment. They can’t hope to make critical decisions about a far away planet if they’re simply sitting in the Council chambers having an endless discussion. They’ve lost track of the suffering that is actually going on under their watch.

It later becomes evident why Windu was being so tactful; he is rewarded a seat on the Jedi Council instead of Dooku. Even though Dooku was the one that actually solved the case, Windu got to chastise his fellow Jedi by calling out his extreme tactics. Windu is simply a disconnected, brooding pawn; unfortunately, this is the type of person who the Jedi Council rewards.

The Prequels and The Clone Wars

While Tales of the Jedi explains how Windu got his Jedi Council seat, he shows the same cold attitude throughout his appearances in the prequel trilogy. It’s pretty hard for an actor as inherently charismatic as Samuel L. Jackson to be completely unlikeable, but Windu shows little compassion for a young Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) when Qui-Gon approaches the Council. Anakin has just escaped enslavement, and now Windu is telling him that he has no place in the Jedi Order.

Windu may be Yoda’s second-in-command, but pretty much all of his efforts to do anything on his own fall completely flat. He arrogantly tries to take down Dooku with a surprise attack on Geonosis in Attack of the Clones, which leads to the death of over a hundred Jedi. After watching Tales of the Jedi, it seems like Windu is once again trying to embarrass his old rival. Even though he once chastised Dooku for his ruthlessness, Windu brutally decapitates Jango Fett (Temura Morrison), and simply glares at his young son Boba (Daniel Logan).

The Clone Wars was able to expand upon this conflict with an arc at the end of Season 2 that focuses on Boba trying to get revenge. Once again, the Jedi has almost no empathy for Boba, as if he never stopped to think about what seeing your father executed would do to someone. When Boba is imprisoned for his crimes (despite refusing to commit murder), he tells Windu that he’ll never forgive him. Windu’s callous reply? “You’re going to have to.” That’s a great thing to say to a child who is about to spend a life in prison. Perhaps Boba wouldn’t have gone down such a dark path if he had been treated with a little more compassion.

Revenge of the Sith and Windu’s Arrogance

Image via Lucasfilm

Windu’s arrogance and ignorance reaches new levels in Revenge of the Sith. Once again, he’s completely hopeless without Yoda’s guidance; when Yoda leaves Coruscant to aid the Wookiees on Kashyyyk, Windu manages to fumble the investigation into Palpatine. It’s his callous attitude towards Anakin (Hayden Christensen) that drives him to the dark side. Compared to Windu’s cold rudeness, Palpatine feels like a loving, paternal figure.

We also see the overconfidence Windu places in his own abilities when he attempts to arrest Palpatine. He’s never gone up against the Dark Lord of the Sith, and his traditional fighting techniques have no defense against someone so ruthless. This allows Palpatine to stage his trap, and goad Anakin into protecting him. If Windu had stopped to think about it for a moment, he may have realized that Palpatine wouldn’t have been bested so easily and that he has more cunning methods under his sleeve.

It’s critical to the franchise that we have a complex view of the Jedi. While their traditions and teachings are important, they’re also guilty of mistakes and have grown overly comfortable in their positions of power. Windu is an example of the Jedi Order’s irrelevance within the prequel era; they don’t realize that they are simply pawns within a manufactured conflict.