Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Tales of the Jedi.In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) infamously remarks that the legacy of the Jedi Order is one of failure. He makes a pretty compelling case for his argument. Even when the Jedi Council was at the height of its powers, they were unable to prevent Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) from taking control of the Galactic Senate and starting a bloody war throughout the galaxy. Palpatine took advantage of the systematic issues within the Jedi infrastructure; the Council had become the lapdogs of greedy senators and were unable to ban slavery on planets like Tatooine.

The new Disney+ anthology series Tales of the Jedi explores the lasting consequences that the Jedi Council’s failings have on two generations of characters. Both Dooku (Corey Burton) and Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) choose to leave the Order all together by uncovering corruption at the heart of the Republic’s justice system. If the Jedi are simply law enforcers, are they really keeping the balance of the force? While Dooku joins the dark side as Darth Sidious’ new apprentice, Ahsoka becomes a watchful protector and ally to the emerging Rebel Alliance.

Tales of the Jedi makes both characters more compelling by revealing the struggles that they deal with. Dooku is more empathetic, as he’s spurned by a desire for justice to step away from his role as a Jedi; the series questions whether he would have become a Sith Lord if Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) had still been alive. Ahsoka’s resilience in the wake of the miscarriage of justice only makes her actions seem more heroic. By distinguishing heroism from the Jedi themselves, Tales of the Jedi harkens back to the essential Star Wars theme that destiny is a matter of choice.

Dooku’s Journey

We first get a glimpse of Dooku in the episode “Justice,” where he and his apprentice travel to a remote village to investigate the disappearance of the kidnapped son (Josh Keaton) of the planet’s Senator, Dagonet (Mark Rolston). Although Dooku is relatively cold in the opening conversations, it’s not because he’s wrestling with the dark side. Dooku knows that a young man’s life is in danger, and he accepts the responsibilities that come with his mission. His gravity lets Qui-Gon know that this isn’t the time for lessons.

Although Dooku confronts the kidnappers with the proper intensity, his views are mollified when he takes note of their dire circumstances. Dooku is well aware of the economic disenfranchisement of the galaxy; he gave up his birthright on the wealthy planet Serreno in order to instill change. Dooku is blindsided by the Jedi Council’s ignorance to the villagers’ suffering. It’s tragic that it took the kidnapping of a politician's child to bring them to this village in the first place. If these aren’t the people that the Jedi are supposed to protect, then who is?

Dooku’s rage towards the Jedi Council grows stronger when he realizes that Dagonet Junior is sympathetic towards his capturers. When the Senator’s men arrive at the village, Dooku turns against the Jedi Council’s orders in order to protect the innocent people. He only crosses the line into cruelty out of infatuation and injustice. Dooku’s beliefs are strengthened in “Choices” when he and Mace Windu (TC Carson) are forced to serve another corrupt Senator.

It’s this situation that unpacks the Council’s ignorance by showing their selective selection process; even though Dooku exposed the conspiracy and solved the case, his defiance inspires the Council to pass him over for promotion in favor of Windu. Windu does nothing but reiterates the same points that the Council makes; he has no independent thought of his own, which is the type of thinking that they reward.

By the time Yaddle (Bryce Dallas Howard) confronts Dooku, it’s already too late. He’s become helpless to the allure of power that comes with Palpatine’s teachings. However, it’s evident in this situation that Dooku doesn’t have the same will that Ahsoka has to resist the dark side. Even though Yaddle admits her similar feelings about the Jedi Council, Dooku ruthlessly slays her. It’s tragic that Dooku has abandoned his ideals in order to become yet another pawn; he’s ignorant of the fact that Palpatine would replace him without a second thought with a powerful young apprentice like Anakin Skywalker.

Ahsoka’s Journey

While Dooku’s experiences leave him bitter, Ahsoka is able to honor the Jedi traditions by fulfilling the role that they should have played all along. It’s unfair that the responsibilities of adulthood fall to a young woman who is coming of age, but Ahsoka has the same independent spirit that Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) taught her. Anakin teaches Ahsoka to have a healthy bit of skepticism about “following the rules,” and that the Council’s orders are more of guidelines than commands.

We see how ignorant that the Jedi are to what they are putting their youngest members through in the episode “Practice Makes Perfect,” when Anakin has Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker) subject Ahsoka to a brutal training regime. Anakin is aggressive in his commands, but it’s because he wants to prepare Ahsoka for the violent scenarios she will be tasked with. The Council has allowed a child no older than 14 to command a battalion of soldiers while they sit idly by and have endless meetings in the Jedi Temple.

The final episode, “Resolve,” sees Ahsoka in the aftermath of Order 66 as she escapes to a remote village. Even though she decided to leave the formal Jedi Order, she still needs to mask her abilities in order to hide from the Empire’s forces. Ahsoka has been insulted and betrayed, but her ability to stand up to the Inquisitor (Clancy Brown) and risk her life couldn’t be a better way of honoring the ideals that the Jedi Order was founded on.

The best stories within the Star Wars franchise are the ones that question the truths that we hold on to. The Last Jedi examines the necessity for balance, Andor complicates the war between the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire, and Visions combines bold stylistic risks with familiar iconography. Tales of the Jedi honors this tradition by complicating our view of the Jedi in command. Star Wars may be inspired by mythology, but it’s not black-and-white. The complex vision of choice and ethics only make the saga’s heroes more compelling.