Among the blockbuster announcements made at Star Wars Celebration Europe in London, where feature films were spoken of for the first time, iconic characters returned, and the future of Star Wars was revealed, a smaller but just as fun nugget of gold was dropped by Dave Filoni as he announced that Tales of the Jedi would be receiving a second season.

Filoni shared the news at the end of a panel celebrating the 15th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where he revealed that he had experienced such a high when working on the first season so much that he wanted it to continue. "Tales of the Jedi was so fun the first time, I decided to do some more," he said.

The format of the show, an anthology series, was unique and spanned multiple characters and story strands. Each episode was around 15 minutes long, which was the ideal length for bite-sized portions that left fans wanting more of the series, which had the added benefit of including a number of the cast from The Clone Wars, and was animated in the same way.

The show retains immense potential to tell stories around peripheral and main characters within the Star Wars universe given their short runtimes and almost throwaway nature. It also serves to add depth to almost any individual. Let's be honest, who wouldn't love a three-episode arc on what Babu Frik gets up to, or how many quarter portions Unkar Plutt actually hides away to keep for himself on the planet of Jakku.

The first season of Tales of the Jedi focused on, and paralleled the journeys of Ahsoka Tano and a young Count Dooku, as both attempted to navigate the challenges and ultimate tests that would go on to shape their identities and determine their own destinies. It also featured the return of Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn, in the wake of his re-appearance in the series finale of the limited series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Filoni served as Tales of the Jedi and executive produced alongside Carrie Beck and Athena Portillo.

Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels returned to play the Togrutu Jedi once more in the series, alongside Dee Bradley Baker’s Captain Rex, and Matt Lanter’s Anakin Skywalker. In a review of the first season, Collider's Therese Lacson said "Tales of the Jedi is a fitting entry into this catalog and continues to add layers of dimension to familiar and beloved characters."