Just when you thought the Star Wars universe couldn’t bring any more legacy characters back for another round, they’re doing it again. During a panel dedicated to the galaxy far, far away’s newest animated series, Tales of the Jedi, it was revealed that Liam Neeson will return as Qui-Gon Jinn, the Jedi Master he portrayed in The Phantom Menace, the first of the Star Wars prequel films.

The news was revealed during a panel dedicated entirely to the new series, featuring Star Wars magnate Dave Filoni discussing the series. According to reports from the panel, Neeson is set to voice Qui-Gon for a single episode in the anthology series, which tells stories from across generations of Jedi. Neeson’s son is also set to voice a younger version of Qui-Gon, as part of the series is set to center around Qui-Gon’s time as a padawan under Count Dooku, the Jedi would eventually sour and become a Sith.

Ahsoka Tano is also set to be a major feature of the series, which is unsurprising, given her status as a fan-favorite character in the Star Wars universe. Reports from the panel say that some episodes will deal with Ahsoka’s mother, and the first full, fifteen-minute episode was even screened at the panel, though the rest of the world won’t get to see the final product until much later on.

The series is set to premiere sometime this fall, though no exact release date has been announced as of yet. The animated series joins a number of others in Star Wars’ growing repertoire of fan favorites, including The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch, which has a second season coming sometime soon. Animation has become a staple of Star Wars content since long before shows like The Mandalorian premiered, and it looks like Disney is continuing to hedge its bets on the success of its animated stories, which only continue to grow in size and scope.

Massive amounts of other news have also come out of Star Wars Celebration this weekend, including first looks at both Ahsoka and the third season of The Mandalorian, as well as release dates and trailers for shows like Andor and other Lucasfilm projects like Willow. There’s still a whole day of the convention left, so who knows what galactic mysteries might reveal themselves while there’s still time left?

Tales of the Jedi premieres on Disney+ this fall.

