Tales of the Jedi may conjure up specific memories for fans of the Star Wars Expanded Universe, but it is also the title of the newly announced animated anthology series headed to Disney+ next month, which features short stories about Ahsoka and Count Dooku. The trailer was shared during the D23 Studio Showcase panel and revealed a taste of what Star Wars fans can expect from the beloved characters.

The new anthology series will be composed of six shorts; with three focusing on Ahsoka and her life, and three centered on Count Dooku. As the trailer reveals, they seem to be centered around different points and their parallel and conflicting journeys within the Jedi Order. And there are plenty of fan-favorite appearances from Anakin Skywalker, Yaddle, and so many others!

While there hasn't been a Star Wars movie since 2019, the franchise has been thriving on the small screen, with hit series like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, as well as the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series that premiered this week. Historically, Star Wars has thrived on the small screen, particularly in animated form, with the Attack of the Clones tie-in series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels, and the oft-overlooked Star Wars: Resistance series. Last year, Star Wars took a new approach to animation with Star Wars: Visions, which gave Japanese animation studios the chance to explore the themes and stories of the galaxy far, far away. It seems like the success of that anthology series helped give life to Tales of the Jedi.

In recent years, Star Wars has released a number of light-hearted animated projects, including Star Wars: Galaxy of Creatures, Star Wars: Galactic Pals, Star Wars: Roll Out, and Star Wars: Forces of Destiny which were all geared toward the younger demographic and released online on their YouTube channel.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will premiere on Disney+ on October 26, with a full six-short drop. In the meantime, check out the epic new trailer below:

