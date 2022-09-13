Disney’s D23 presentation rewarded Star Wars fans with a plethora of exciting announcements, news, and teasers about upcoming projects in the galaxy far, far away. While there was no news about any future feature films intended for theatrical release, we did get glimpses of upcoming Disney+ shows, including The Mandalorian Season 3, Andor, Ahsoka, The Bad Batch, and Skeleton Crew. One of the more interesting projects set to debut in the near future is the upcoming animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi, which hails from Dave Filoni.

The first season of Tales of the Jedi consists of six animated short films revolving around two generations of Jedi. One storyline will follow Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) from her days as an infant, youngling, padawan, and ultimately outcast from the Jedi Order; another storyline will focus on Count Dooku (Corey Burton) when he is training Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) as his apprentice.

Many familiar voices from the Star Wars animated projects will return, including Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Terrence C. Carson as Mace Windu, Dee Bradely Baker as the clone troopers, and Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn. Similar to the Star Wars: Visions anthology series, Tales of the Jedi will not have a segmented release; all six episodes will debut on Disney+ on October 26. The first official teaser trailer gave a few clues to how these storylines will coincide.

RELATED: 'Tales of the Jedi' Images Feature the Return of Beloved 'Clone Wars' Characters

Ahsoka Attends a Funeral While Dooku Visits the Temple

The beginning of the trailer focuses on both Ahsoka and Dooku in moments of contemplation. Ahsoka appears to be in disguise on Naboo at the funeral of Padme Amidala from Star Wars: Episode III- Revenge of the Sith; Dooku appears to be looking at a tree within the outdoor garden of the Jedi Temple. They are both told to “honor” the legacy of the Jedi, so it will be interesting to see how their paths diverge.

Image via Lucasfilm

Image via Lucasfilm

Image via Lucasfilm

Ahsoka Is Discovered and Begins Training

We also get footage of Ahsoka as an infant on her home planet of Shili. In The Clone Wars, it’s revealed that Ahsoka’s force-sensitivity was discovered by Jedi Master Plo Koon (James Arnold Taylor), who then brought her into the Jedi Order.

Image via Lucasfilm

Image via Disney+

After Ahsoka is identified by an elder within her village, the trailer cuts forward to a scene of her training in the Jedi Temple with her master, Anakin Skywalker. The clone troopers surrounding her still have their “Phase 1” armor, and the animation build for Anakin is the same one from the early days of The Clone Wars. This would seemingly indicate that this section of the story takes place early within Ahsoka’s training, possibly right after The Clone Wars feature film.

Dooku and Qui-Gon Draw Their Sabers in Conflict

Dooku and his apprentice, Qui-Gon, travel on a Republic transport to another settlement on an unidentified planet. Dooku is coldly negotiating with a local resident, but he and Qui-Gon are soon forced to draw their lightsabers to face off against some form of local military force. This mysterious planet is under some sort of authoritative rule that the Jedi are apparently sent to undermine. Dooku doesn’t appear to be interested in negotiating; he violently draws his lightsaber, and Qui-Gon begs him to stop from stepping into battle. Could we see a rift in their friendship that causes Dooku to fall deeper into the dark side?

The Trailer Hints to Future Events After the Series

This leads into two corresponding action sequences. Ahsoka defends herself from a group of clones as Anakin pushes her to train harder. Anakin’s brutality is very eerie considering his destiny, especially since we know Ahsoka will actually have to defend herself from clones after Order 66 is executed. We also see a brief glimpse of Bail Organa, in a scene that seemingly takes place after the fall of the Jedi Order in Revenge of the Sith. Perhaps, we will be seeing how Bail and Ahsoka join forces in the aftermath of Padme’s death. We also get a shot of Rex in his “Phase 2” armor. If this section of the series takes place after Revenge of the Sith, then Rex would have had his chip removed, and is in the process of helping Ahsoka survive and look for allies.

Image via Disney+

Dooku Once Fought Alongside the Jedi as a Close Ally

At the same time, we see Dooku and Qui-Gon fighting alongside Mace Windu against a group of droids and soldiers. Windu chastises Dooku for being too aggressive. It will be interesting to see how Windu’s opinion of Dooku changes; at the beginning of Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, Windu defends Dooku as a “politician, but not a murderer.” He says that calling for Padme’s death would not be in Dooku’s character. Dooku at least appears to be somewhat regretful, and says that he’s been “warning” the Jedi about some sort of impending threat. This hints at his future radicalism.

Image via Disney+

Dooku may be spurred by whoever’s funeral we see a shot of. Some sort of funerary procession is held in the Jedi Temple, with Dooku, Qui-Gon, Saesee Tiin, and a group of other Jedi in attendance; eagle-eyed fans may have spotted Tera Sinube, the elder Jedi Master who helps Ahsoka recover her lightsaber from a pickpocket in The Clone Wars’ season 2 episode “Lightsaber Lost.” However, the real fan-favorite returning Jedi in the trailer is none other than Yaddle, the mysterious Jedi of “Yoda’s species” that first appeared in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. Yaddle never appeared in The Clone Wars, so it will be interesting to see how the character is adapted, as she’s appeared in some of the current The High Republic stories. Yaddle looks to be training Dooku in a sparring match.

Image via Lucasfilm

A New Inquisitor Hunts Ahsoka

The stinger at the end of the trailer features Ahsoka facing off against an Inquisitor within the fiery wreckage of a village in the aftermath of Order 66. Perhaps this is either Ahsoka’s home village on Shili, or whatever planet Dooku and Qui-Gon were on. We see Ahsoka and Rex escaping from some sort of Republic transport, so it’s likely that this is right after the end of The Clone Wars. The villain that Ahsoka faces off against doesn’t look like any of the Inquisitors we’ve seen before. He does have a face mask that is reminiscent of the ones worn by Kylo Ren, and Expanded Universe Sith Lords such as Darth Revan and Darth Nihilus.

Image via Disney+

At this point, it’s unclear if Tales of the Jedi is a standalone project or the first of a new series. It would be interesting to see stories centered around some of the other Jedi characters, but Ahsoka and Dooku are certainly two good selections to start off with. Any story with Ahsoka is a treat for fans, and Tales of the Jedi may give some insight on where the Ahsoka series is headed. As for Dooku, it will be fascinating to see how one of Star Wars’ most tragic characters turns to his darker fate.