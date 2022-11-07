Tales of the Jedi, the newest Disney+ Star Wars series, made its way into our galaxy this October. An animated miniseries, the show examines the Jedi Order through two of its most notable individuals: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku.

While more episodes have not been announced yet, with so many Jedi in the Star Wars universe, the series feels ripe for endless storytelling potential. From the major players to the background heroes, here are ten Jedi whose stories would make for a fascinating tale.

Mace Windu

One of the more prominent prequel-era Jedi, Mace Windu served on the Jedi Council and fought in many battles over the course of the Clone Wars. But although he had a considerable amount of screen time in the films and The Clone Wars, audiences are still in the dark as to who Mace Windu really is.

Given how well Tales of the Jedi expanded Dooku's character in just a few short episodes, there's no reason to think the same could not be done for Windu. From his origins to his ascension in the order, there are plenty of missing gaps in his story that could be the basis for a really captivating story about the legendary Jedi.

Kanan Jarrus

A main character in the Star Wars: Rebels series, Kanan Jarrus was once a Jedi padawan known as Caleb Dume. After Order 66 and the death of his master, Dume changed his identity and eventually joined what would become one of the first rebel cells.

Though Kanan has had much more screen time than many Star Wars protagonists, there still exist moments in his life that could be done well in a series like this. Kanan's younger years and first encounters with the likes of Sabine and Zeb are just some of the stories we have yet to see from the last padawan.

Plo Koon

Plo Koon might look like just another background Jedi at first glance, but when you start to dig deeper into his character, you see somebody that really does need a day in the spotlight. A Jedi who is as powerful as he is wise, it should come as no surprise to find out that Plo Koon has become a fan-favorite among Star Wars fans (and that includes Clone Wars creator Dave Filoni!).

Despite the character's early life being uncovered somewhat in the expanded universe, the new canon has seldom touched the council member. With a backstory that is shrouded in mystery, what could be better for this character than for his history to be expanded by his absolute biggest fan?

Ben Solo

Better known as the villainous Kylo Ren, Ben Solo is unlike a lot of other Jedi characters in that most of his history has been covered in various spin-off material. However, even with all of these stories, the master of the Knights of Ren has plenty of untapped story potential left in him.

Episodes focusing on Ben Solo could focus on his days as an apprentice under Luke Skywalker, and demonstrate how their relationship turned sour. We could also see him during his time as Kylo Ren, which would also allow characters like Snoke and the other Knights of Ren to be explored as well.

Cere Junda

A main character in EA's Jedi: Fallen Order game, Cere was a Jedi who survived Order 66. Although she escaped, the younglings whom she cared for were not as lucky, a fact that haunts her even years afterward.

With a backstory that's just as interesting as the protagonist's, if not more so, an animated showcase of Junda during the era of the Galactic Republic would be a great companion piece to the video game and its upcoming sequel. Throw in her adventurous master Eno Cordova, and you have the makings of a truly memorable Jedi story!

Quinlan Vos

One of the more popular faces to emerge from the expanded universe, Quinlan Vos was something of a loose cannon within the Jedi's ranks. As such a unique character, it's shocking to learn that the character hasn't had much prominence in the newer Disney canon.

That is where Tales of the Jedi could come in. With so many missing gaps in his story, from his early days in the order to his fate during the Jedi purge, a set of episodes showcasing him could not display these events, but also develop the character to an extent not seen since the days of Dark Horse Comics.

Rey

Rey is an interesting case for a character in that all the most crucial parts of her story were told in the films themselves. But in this case, that is primarily the reason an episode focused on her would be so compelling.

A story about Rey could finally answer some of the many questions fans have been wondering about since The Rise of Skywalker closed out the Skywalker Saga. How does Rey usher in a new Jedi Order, and what lessons does she take away from the failures of Luke's order? These questions could inform not just her character, but also the future of the entire Star Wars universe.

Grand Inquisitor

The head of the Inquisitorius, the Grand Inquisitor is as mysterious as he is villainous. While we do know his background as a Jedi Temple Guard who lost faith in the order, everything else about his character is shrouded in confusion.

A story featuring how the warrior went from Jedi to Sith could not only deepen his character, but also the many other Inquisitors under his leadership. The Inquisitors have often been derided as cartoon villains, but a few episodes with them as the focus could wash those views away once and for all.

Kit Fisto

Better known as the Jedi with a killer smile, Kit Fisto was one of the Jedi's greatest warriors during the final days of the Republic. Despite such praise, few stories have really proven that to be the case.

While yes, he did defeat General Grievous in an episode of The Clone Wars, let's be honest, who didn't? An episode featuring Fisto take on an opponent tougher than any Jedi has ever seen before is exactly what this Nautolan needs to prove his claim.

Asajj Ventress

A major villain in The Clone Wars series, few characters underwent as much evolution as Asajj Ventress did. Going from a Jedi to an apprentice of Dooku to a bounty hunter, there are plenty of opportunities for an exploration into this fan-favorite assassin.

Episodes on Ventress could focus on everything from her time as a Jedi padawan to her early days with Dooku. The episodes could even be used as a means to feature the character's exploits in the novel Dark Disciple, which was initially meant to be the character's sendoff in The Clone Wars. As such a beloved character, it is the least she deserves quite frankly.

