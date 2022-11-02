Although Star Wars canon has managed to address almost every lingering question that fans have ever had about the saga, there are still some secrets that remain closely guarded. Chief among them is any identifying details about Yoda’s homeworld, species, or early life. “Yoda’s species” has never been identified in any official sourcebook, and it’s never revealed how he became a Jedi in the first place. George Lucas has purposefully kept all details about Yoda under wraps; when pressed for details, he’s only offered the joking response that Yoda is the illegitimate child of Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy from The Muppets.

In a seeming breakthrough moment, Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace featured a Jedi Council member named “Yaddle,” who appears to be a female member of Yoda’s species. This led to speculation that Yoda’s entire race may have an inherent connection to the force. The prequel-era Republic comic book series and young adult book series Jedi Quest featured Yaddle in recurring roles, where she seems to adopt the same peculiar qualities as Yoda. However, Yaddle’s death in Jedi Quest: The Shadow Trap barred her from appearing in any of the subsequent prequel films or The Clone Wars series.

Yaddle is given a more prominent role in the new six-part anthology series Tales of the Jedi, which just debuted its entire first season on Disney+. The series tells interloping stories that follow Dooku (Corey Burton) and Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) as they make choices that impact their reflective destinies. Bryce Dallas Howard voiced Yaddle in Dooku’s storyline, and fans were keen to notice one key revelation; Yaddle talks in a completely normal speaking pattern!

Why Does Yoda Talk Like That?

When developing the story for The Empire Strikes Back, Lucas knew that he wanted to show a different type of Jedi Master for Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to train with. While Obi-Wan Kenobi (Sir Alec Guinness) had been a paternal figure of sorts in Luke’s life, Yoda had to test Luke’s patience and deceive him. Although Yoda comes off as a petty, annoying goofball in his first interactions with Luke on Dagobah, it’s because he’s testing his new apprentice to see if he is easily angered. While this could have suggested that Yoda’s speaking pattern was part of his disguise, Yoda continues using the same “backward pattern” in Return of the Jedi and the prequels.

Lucas approached Frank Oz about bringing Yoda to life because of his experience on The Muppet Show; although Oz admits that Lucas didn’t share many details about Yoda’s backstory, he was told to look at Albert Einstein as an inspiration. Although the prequels revealed that Yoda was the Grand Master of the Jedi Council and even replaced his puppet likeness with a CGI character, his vocal inclinations did not change. Details about his homeworld and species were kept firmly under wraps; in a 2011 interview with BBC, Oz stated that “Yoda is one of the last real old Jedi” and that he and “that is the way they originally spoke.”

A further analysis by linguists reveals some clues as to why Yoda chooses this seemingly inverted speech. According to an interview linguist Elaine Espindola conducted with Inverse, “certain structures arise from Yoda’s perception, which he brings to the fore by placing the element he wants to emphasize in the initial position for specific contextual motivation.” In other words, Yoda wants to make his points first and puts an emphasis on the action that must be taken. At the same time, it’s also an idiosyncrasy that makes him more endearing (and humorous) in the films.

Why Doesn't Yaddle Talk Like Yoda?

Based on context clues in Republic and Jedi Quest, it appears that Yaddle’s speaking pattern is similar to Yoda’s. The other older expanded universe content (that is now deemed part of the “Legends” canon) features some other members of Yoda’s species that appear to speak in the same way. This includes Vandar Tokare from the Knights of the Old Republic comic book series, Oteg from the MMORPG The Old Republic, and Minch from the Star Wars Tales short story “Heart of Darkness.” These characters are similarly wise, elder Jedi Masters who serve as teachers and leaders.

The new canon has essentially confirmed the same perception that Yoda’s species has an inherently high midi-chlorian count; in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) tells Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) that all members of this species have become powerful Jedi. Since Grogu is still an infant, it’s not clear how he will speak. If he’s raised outside the Jedi Order, Grogu may choose a speaking pattern that emulates Din’s.

Tales of the Jedi marks Yaddle’s first appearance in Star Wars animation, and Filoni selected Howard for the role given her experience directing episodes of The Mandalorian. Although Howard expressed her hesitation about emulating Yoda’s voice, Filoni said in an interview with Nerdist that “I think that’s a Yoda thing.” He revealed that “Frank Oz told me once that Yoda speaks that way specifically in honor of his own master.” Maybe Oz knows something we don’t about Yoda’s childhood?

Yaddle’s Role

Within the context of Tales of the Jedi, it makes sense for Yaddle to be a more approachable character. Yaddle comes to Dooku to help him mourn the death of his apprentice, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson). While Yaddle’s wisdom is respected within the Jedi Order, she is critical of the Jedi Council’s decision-making process. Unlike Mace Windu (TC Carson), she has an independent streak, which allows her to bond with Dooku.

The personal connection between Dooku and Yaddle makes her death even more heartbreaking; Yaddle admits that she is choosing to give up her seat on the Jedi Council, and gives Dooku every opportunity to go back on his vows to the dark side. She shows resilience in her final moments as she musters her energy for one last display of strength.

It will be interesting to see if there are subsequent seasons of Tales of the Jedi to explore other members of this mysterious species. It would be great to see Yaddle return, but we could also learn about the other Jedi in the High Republic era, the prequel era, and Luke’s Jedi Academy. However, it’s probably a good thing that Yoda’s origin story is never told; there are some mysteries that are best left unsolved.