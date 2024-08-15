Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles finale.

The Big Picture Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sets the stage for the Mutant Mayhem sequel with new enemies and a bridge storyline.

The series introduces unique villains and character arcs, connecting back to previous TMNT animated series.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles puts a fresh spin on classic comic book elements, updating TMNT lore.

Last year, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hit like a bolt of lightning — and thankfully, fans didn't have long to wait, as the Paramount+ series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is now streaming. Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles picks up two months after the events of Mutant Mayhem, with Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), and Raphael (Brady Noon) becoming celebrities after defeating Superfly (Ice Cube). While the Turtles get used to being out in public, they end up fighting new enemies and even splitting up, which allows the series to focus on what makes each Turtle unique.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Turtles also serves as a bridge between Mutant Mayhem and its upcoming sequel, which will pit the Turtles against their most iconic foe: The Shredder. Shredder doesn't show up in Tales, but other villains do have a connection to the events of Mutant Mayhem. So how exactly does Tales set the stage for the Mutant Mayhem sequel, and leave the Turtles changed?

‘Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Features a Villain From Another TMNT Cartoon

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Turtles is split into two narrative arcs for its first season, and the first sees the Turtles being hunted by Josefina Bishop (Alanna Ubach). Bishop wants revenge on the Turtles after Superfly's rampage damaged her laboratory. She builds the machines known as Mechazoids to hunt and exterminate mutants, believing them to be a threat to mankind; her first attack scatters the Turtles across New York, though they eventually reunite. After tracking down Bishop at her lab, the Turtles soon learn that the Mechazoids have gone renegade as their programming leads them to believe that all life will mutate, resulting in them turning on their creator. Bishop helps the Turtles defeat the Mechazoids, and turns herself in to the Earth Protection Force (EPF). It turns out that the EPF wants Bishop's help in creating anti-mutant weaponry.

Josefina Bishop actually has roots in another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series; she is a gender-flipped version of Agent John Bishop, who appeared in the 2003 animated series. Bishop formed the EPF to combat aliens after he was abducted by an alien race and came into conflict with the Turtles when he captured them and tried to experiment upon them to draw upon the mutagen in their blood. Much like Minnie Driver's Penguin in Batman: Caped Crusader, Tales' version of Bishop keeps the core of the character intact while presenting a new take — and with Mutant Mayhem already hinting that aliens walk among us in the form of the Utrom, Bishop could switch from hunting mutants to hunting aliens in the sequel.

Another Group of Mutants Starts Causing Trouble in ‘Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

Close

Even after defeating Bishop, the Turtles have no time to rest as they come into contact with a new group of mutants called the East River Three. The East River Three, which consists of martial arts master Goldfin (Timothy Olyphant), Lee the Eel (Jillian Bell), and Mustang Sally (Danny Trejo) were born when Superfly's mutant machine fell into the East River and malfunctioned during Mutant Mayhem. They want to cause a massive flood that will serve as a distraction while they steal a priceless pearl that they view as their ticket home after they were shunned. But the Turtles, alongside the other mutants they befriended in Mutant Mayhem, throw a wrench in their plans.

Further complicating matters is the fact that Goldfin starts working with mob boss Bad Bernie, a crime boss who the Turtles fought in Mutant Mayhem. Goldfin ends up taking a deal from Bernie to exchange the pearl for riches, even changing his name to Badfin — and betraying Lee and Sally in the process. This leads to a final fight with the Turtles on Bernie's yacht, which explodes after some well-placed bombs from Ray Fillet (Post Malone). The Turtles survive, as do the East River Three; Lee and Sally decide to sail off into the sunset to seek their fortune, while Badfin survives.

‘Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Puts Its Own Spin on Comic Elements

Image via Paramount+

Like most TMNT adaptations, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles draws upon the original run of comics by Kevin Eastman & Peter Laird while putting its own spin on the material — and nowhere is that more prominent than with the episode "Splinter and April Fight A Goldfish." When April O'Neil (Ayo Edibiri) and Splinter first encounter Goldfin, it's when New York is being threatened by a flood. That flood nearly swallows April until she's rescued by an army of rats at Splinter's beck and call. Later in the Season 1 finale "The Pearl," the rats return — and address Splinter as the Rat King. The Rat King has taken many forms, usually as a foe of the Turtles who can brainwash others into doing his bidding, but here Splinter earns the name because the other rats see him as the pinnacle of evolution.

Another piece of TMNT lore comes early in the season, specifically in the episode "Raph Thinks It Through." Raphael encounters the street gang known as the Purple Dragons, who the Turtles fought in the very first issue of their comic book series. Raph ends up befriending two members of the Purple Dragons, Hun and Angel, after he saves their lives from a Mechazoid. The Purple Dragons often have connections to the Foot Clan, which is led by the Shredder, but time will tell if they reappear in the Mutant Mayhem sequel. Tales' willingness to play around with TMNT lore continues the updates that Mutant Mayhem introduced and bodes well for the sequel as well as future episodes if it's renewed for a second season.

