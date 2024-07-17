The Big Picture Get ready for an epic 12-episode event with Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, picking up where Mutant Mayhem left off.

The new series will see the half-shelled heroes navigating crime and teenage life while teaming up with old allies to face new threats.

Premiering on August 9, 2024, exclusively on Paramount+, the series promises slick animation and a nostalgic comic book design.

We are closer to Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the animated spin-off of last year’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman, the series will continue the adventure of the fan-favorite band of brothers – Donatello, Michaelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael. The success of the 2023 movie has reinvigorated fans’ interest in the long-running franchise while garnering the attention of a new generation.

Total Film has unveiled a new look at the series that sees the fab favorite brothers getting their ass kicked, blowing out of a window as a flurry of explosions and chaos surrounds them. The slick animation will remind fans of the good old comic book design, making the upcoming series all the more nostalgic.

What to Expect From ‘Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

Image via Total Film

The epic 12-episode event will pick up where Mutant Mayhem left off after Superfly buzzed his way through a trail of destruction in New York. The series will follow the half-shelled heroes, saving the day while navigating crime and teenage issues. The official synopsis reads,

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have climbed out of the sewers and onto the streets in this brand-new series. This time, everyone's favorite pizza-loving heroes are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and new villains lurking in the shadows of New York City.

Executive producer Chris Yost cited Jonah Hill and Michael Cera’s 2007 teen comedy Superbad as one of the inspirations for the series, "I watched a lot of Superbad, really, more or less, to get the voice," adding, "We watched the movie over and over." He further divulged that the team behind the scenes is dedicated to paying homage to the source material, "We always try to honour the comics, because that’s where it all came from," he says. "Forty years later, here we are, telling these stories."

The series brings back the original movie’s voice cast including Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, and Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil. Also starring are Alanna Ubach as Bishop, and Pete Davidson as Rod among others.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is set to premiere on Friday, August 9, 2024, exclusively on Paramount+ in the US and Canada. You can check out the new image above and get to know more about the series with our guide here.