Nicolas Cantu, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., and Brady Noon discuss how returning to characters in the series was easier after TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, the Turtles splitting up, and exploring unique situations.

They also discuss whether or not a Mutant Mayhem sequel is in the works.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem launched the franchise in a new direction and also did something we've never seen before—having the turtles played by actual teenagers. Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), and Brady Noon (Raphael) brought a level of authenticity to their roles that is unlike any previous iteration.

With the premiere of the sequel series, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, I got the chance to ask the actors about what's changed now that they're comfortable in their roles, what excites them the most about the series, and if they've started work on the next movie.

Returning To The Sewers of NYC

"Staying true to that original energy and that original Turtle magic was the most important part."

MIKE THOMAS: What have you learned from the first film going into this series that has informed you and your character’s relationship? Do you feel like it’s gotten easier to jump back into these roles?

BRADY NOON: I would say yes because now we kind of have something to work from. We have a movie already completely done, and we know what people like in that. So, just highlighting those aspects and just staying true to that original energy and that original Turtle magic that we brought on the mic was just the most important part.

MICAH ABBEY: Piggybacking off of what Brady was saying, keeping that same energy, and then building our personal characters and having character development helped us a lot, having that foundation of the last movie.

NICOLAS CANTU: I agree with both of you guys. Having worked on the film all together, seeing every turtle and how they interact with each other, going into this series now where we're all having these individual arts, it's very interesting to see how Mikey handles the situation on his own or how Raph deals with talking his way out of an encounter. It's a very interesting process to see these turtles split apart.

SHAMON BROWN JR: The easiest part was just jumping into the personality of the character, but I think the hardest part is keeping up with the voice. Over the years, you know, I play the youngest turtle, so I was trying to keep my voice as high-pitched as possible. But I think other than that, it was super easy to hop back in.

Taking the Turtles to New Places

That's great to hear. You guys have fantastic chemistry, and so I wanted to talk about the idea that this, especially in the first half, really put you guys apart. I'll toss it right back to you, Shamon. With Mikey being away from his brothers and having to carry an episode on your own, how was that experience?

BROWN JR: It was super cool. In my episode, I got paired up with Pete Davidson, who I, unfortunately, didn’t meet, but it was super cool just to hear his voice in the middle of me doing my takes. They're playing it back to me and I'm watching different clips in the middle of recording sometimes. It's just cool. I never thought that, one, that I'd be a Ninja Turtle, but to think that I would get my own whole episode. I used to watch certain characters having cartoons and stuff growing up, so it's amazing.

Dope. I want to toss one at you, Brady. We already referenced Raph talking his way out of scenarios, which is a really unique position for him to be in. Again, all of these characters are separated, which I think is interesting. We get to focus on their strengths and weaknesses. What was it like going up against the Purple Dragons, a classic TMNT villain, the first time?

NOON: That was pretty sick. It's a little nostalgic for everyone, but I think it showcases a different side of Raph. Negotiating his way out of a kidnapping is kind of crazy. He's typically the type to punch his way through and just fight through and get all angry, but he reasons with the Purple Dragons, and once his opportunity strikes, he slips on out. So yeah, it was a great encounter and a really good fight scene, actually. I very much enjoyed that in that episode.

Might Have or Have Not Started Production on the Second Movie

Meeting Hun and Angel was also really, really cool and nostalgic like you guys were saying. Have you guys recorded anything for the next movie?

NOON: We have not. We are in the dark about everything with the next movie pretty much. That's as much as we know so far.

CANTU: Brady, you have photos on your Instagram.

NOON: What? [Laughs] No, no, no.

CANTU: [Laughs] You do!

ABBEY: We've started preparing.

BROWN JR: We started with a rough draft.

NOON: No, we didn’t!

ABBEY: But Brady is right, we are in the dark.

NOON: They are wrong.

By the time this comes out, you have enough time to delete everything off your Instagram. [Laughs]

CANTU: I thought that was okay to say. I don’t know. We’re in the booth again.

ABBEY: Who knows?

You didn't reveal anything crazy. You're good. We're not getting you guys in trouble, don't worry.

How Bishop Challenges The Turtles

Micah, Donatello very notably does machines, but it seems like he's been very hesitant to embrace that side of himself until we get him versus Bishop.

ABBEY: Of course, yeah. I think Bishop is one of the craziest villains.

What was it like having Donnie embrace that side of himself once he battles Bishop?

ABBEY: It was exciting. I've been looking forward to this moment. Donnie stepped up in this moment, and I think it was portrayed really right from the writers’ perspective to add that in there. But Bishop's a very strong character and I think it was needed, and I'm glad that we finally get to see it. I'm excited for you all to see it. It was just awesome, and Donnie's very intelligent and unique, so I think they use that advantage really well.

For sure. I love seeing all the turtles coming into their own. We had them all together in the first film and now we're starting to break them up a little bit. Nicolas, Leonardo is famously the leader, but again, now he's on his own. What was it like seeing Leo learn how to fight for himself without his brothers?

CANTU: Man, I think it was very interesting because you do think of him as the leader, and when he doesn't have a unit to command, it's like, what happens to this guy? But in the episode, you see he has to learn to do it himself because there's no other way. It's do or die. You have to do this, man. You're getting chased by an evil robot. But I think you also see the trust that he has in his brothers and how he really worries for them, and he cares about them because even though he's dealing with his own stuff, he realizes, “Hey, all my brothers are going through something else individually, as well, and I'm worried about them.” But I think he does pretty well for himself.

Who's the Best Ninja Turtle?

Who is your favorite turtle? You can't choose the one you already play.

NOON: I would probably take Leo. I like his weapons, actually, the best. I like his double swords music. Leo’s always been my favorite growing up.

CANTU: Thank you, bro. I'm gonna have to go with Donatello. I've always liked the bō staff and his being more techy. When I was growing up, purple was my favorite color, so I saw it on the bandana, and I was like, “Yeah.”

ABBEY: There are pieces, obviously, from every turtle that I love, but I grew up loving Raphael, but I also love Leo, and I like Mikey. Mikey has a fun energy, so I'm gonna go with Mikey.

BROWN JR: I'm gonna go Leo. I like being in control. And my favorite color is blue. [Laughs]

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is available to stream on Paramount+.

