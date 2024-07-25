The Big Picture The new TMNT series emphasizes the teenage aspect of the characters, as shown in the opening sequence.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is set to follow the story from last year's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

The spin-off will feature 12 episodes and premiere on August 9 on Paramount+.

Today, Nickelodeon and Paramount unveiled the opening title sequence of the animated series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the attendees of SDCC. While it was exclusive for the event, Collider can exclusively share the sequence with fans keeping up with the convention from home. The score is composed by Matt Mahaffey (Karma's World), and all of it embodies exactly what you would expect from TMNT. The spin-off series is set to premiere on August 9.

Judging by the opening sequence, the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series will do right by its fanbase and stress that Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael are teenagers before anything else. The elements of the animated sequence reflect it: notebook pages full of doodles, aspects that get quickly subverted — like the letters of the animated sounds getting used as weapons — a post-it montage that alludes to how animations get made and a chicken, because why not?

The opening sequence is a long-awaited treat, since the last time that fans managed to watch some footage from the animated series was back in early June when a second trailer came out. So far, all we know is that Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a spin-off from the 2023 movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. We're yet to know if the spin-off series will bridge the movie and its 2026 sequel or if it will center around standalone stories that don't directly influence the events of the feature films. We do know that they'll face-off against a villain named Bishop (voiced by Alanna Ubach), though.

'Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Will Keep It (Relatively) Simple

At the same time, the more light-hearted feel of Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is evident in the trailer and opening sequence, as well as executive producer Chris Yost commenting that one of the influences for the series was 2007's Superbad — one of the most iconic teen movies of the recent years. Yost will share showrunning duties with Alan Wan, who is a long-time TMNT fan. Wan directed several episodes from the acclaimed 2018 series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will tell its story across 12 episodes and the main characters will once again be voiced by Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Brady Noon (Raphael) and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) as April O'Neil.

Paramount+ debuts Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on August 9. You can check out the opening sequence above.