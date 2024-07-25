The Big Picture SDCC 2024 featured an immersive Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles activation with interactive murals and an authentic experience.

Fans enjoyed a "Turtle Power Pizza" stand and vibrant decor inspired by the Turtles' underground lair, capturing the essence of the series.

The new animated series, is set to premiere on August 9, 2024 on Paramount+.

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 has once again proven to be the ultimate gathering for pop culture enthusiasts, and this year, one of the standout attractions was the activation for the upcoming animated series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which you can see now thanks to Collider's Samantha Coley who is on the ground at SDCC. Fans were treated to an immersive experience that brought the beloved heroes in a half shell to life in a way that has never been seen before. One of the main highlights of the activation was the "Turtle Power Pizza" stand, designed to evoke the spirit of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' love for pizza. The stand was adorned with vibrant, retro-inspired decor, reminiscent of the Turtles' iconic underground lair. Visitors were greeted by a visually appealing setup, complete with stacks of pizza boxes and a colorful facade that instantly transported them to the streets of New York City.

Fans also had the opportunity to engage with interactive murals featuring the Turtles in action. The murals depicted scenes from Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, showcasing the Turtles enjoying their favorite food—pizza. Characters like Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello, and Michelangelo were depicted in dynamic poses, making it a perfect photo op for attendees. The vibrant colours and detailed artwork captured the essence of the new animated series perfectly.

The activation went beyond just static displays. The area featured immersive environments that made attendees feel as if they had stepped into the world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. From the graffiti-laden walls to the NYC sewer manhole covers, every detail was meticulously crafted to create an authentic experience. The "Mutants Unleashed" sign and other thematic elements added to the atmosphere, ensuring that fans of all ages were fully immersed in the Turtles' universe.

San Diego Comic-Con 2024's Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles activation was a resounding success, drawing large crowds and generating buzz for the upcoming series. From the nostalgic "Turtle Power Pizza" stand to the immersive environments and engaging activities, every aspect of the activation was designed to celebrate the enduring appeal of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

When Does 'Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Launch?