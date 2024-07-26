The Big Picture Get ready for a radical new adventure with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the upcoming series on Paramount+.

Premiering on August 9, 2024, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles promises to deliver fresh storylines and thrilling action for fans of all ages.

The talented voice cast and new characters are set to take viewers on exciting journeys with our favorite heroes in a half shell.

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 was abuzz with exciting revelations about the upcoming animated series, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and fans were treated to the release of a new teaser for the show. Set to premiere on Paramount+ on August 9, 2024, the show promises to continue the legacy of the beloved franchise, delivering fresh adventures from the kick-ass fighting teens for both new fans and longtime followers. In the new show, the boys are forced to fight solo when a new villain plots a mutant massacre. Building on the success of last year’s hit film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, this new series dives deeper into the lives of our favorite heroes in a half shell.

The movie, known for its stunning animation and engaging storyline, set a high bar for the franchise, which the new series aims to match and exceed. The voice cast from Mutant Mayhem is reprising their roles, with Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles introduces several new characters and guest stars. Notably, Pete Davidson joins the cast as Rod, a wealthy, lazy kid with a fascination for mutants, while Alanna Ubach voices Bishop, an inventor with a mission to eradicate mutants, including the Turtles.

When Will 'Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Premiere?

All 12 episodes of the first season are set to drop on August 9, 2024, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, with a rollout in other regions like the U.K. and Australia following shortly after. This global release strategy ensures that Turtle fans worldwide can join in on the excitement simultaneously​. Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is shaping up to be a must-watch series for fans of all ages. With its talented voice cast, new characters, and the creative minds of Yost and Wan at the helm, the series promises to deliver thrilling adventures and maintain the legacy of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare to dive into the sewers of NYC with Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey this August!

Stay tuned to Collider for more totally radical updates.