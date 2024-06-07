The Big Picture Get ready for some shell-shocking action with the all-new animated series, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Paramount+!

Radical guest stars like Pete Davidson and Alanna Ubach join the turtle power in this epic premiere season hitting screens this summer.

Dive into the gnarly world of Mutant Mayhem universe with Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey as they battle new foes and team up with old pals.

Hold onto your shells, dudes and dudettes! Paramount+ just dropped the bodacious bombshell of the summer at the first-ever IGN Live in Los Angeles. The official trailer and key art for the all-new original 2D animated series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have surfaced, and it’s ready to kick some serious shell! Mark your calendars because all 12 episodes of this epic premiere season will hit Paramount+ on Friday, August 9, in the U.S. and Canada. If you’re chilling in the U.K. or Australia, you can join the party on Saturday, August 10. As for the rest of the world? Stay tuned, dudes – the global rollout details are coming soon.

We've got some radical guest stars joining the turtle power. First up, Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live) voices Rod, a lazy rich kid with mutant fever so bad, he’ll stop at nothing to join the gang. Then there's Alanna Ubach (Ted) as Bishop, a brainiac inventor with a major chip on her shoulder against mutants, including our heroes in a half shell. Major bummer, dude.This series is the latest from Nickelodeon Animation and Point Grey Pictures, the dynamic duo that delivered last summer’s hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Now, they’re back to serve up another slice of turtle action with Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, diving deep into the gnarly world of the Mutant Mayhem universe. Watch as Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey rise from the sewers and take on the streets of NYC, battling new foes and teaming up with old pals.

Returning to their righteous roles from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem are Micah Abbey (Cousins for Life) as the tech-savvy Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. (THE CHI) as the party dude Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as the fearless leader Leonardo, Brady Noon (Family Switch) as the tough guy Raphael, and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) as the intrepid April O’Neil.

What Was 'Mutant Mayhem' About?

In Mutant Mayhem, the story kicks off with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo emerging from their sewer lair to take on a world that’s more chaotic than a pizza party gone wrong. The turtles, raised and trained in ninjutsu by their wise and equally mutant rat sensei Splinter, find themselves battling not just street-level thugs, but a sinister plot that threatens all of New York City. But it’s not just about the fight scenes and mutant mayhem. The film digs deep into the turtles' struggle to find their place in the human world. They crave acceptance and normal teenage experiences, which isn’t easy when you’re a giant talking turtle. So grab a slice of pizza, check out the trailer and get ready to jump back into the sewers.

Stay tuned for more in the future of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Mutant Mayhem is on Paramount+ now.

