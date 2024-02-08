The Big Picture Paramount+ reveals first look at upcoming animated series, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles , set to debut this summer.

Seth Rogen returns as producer for the show, following his involvement in last year's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem .

The teaser showcases the iconic turtle heroes facing off against a dangerous army of robots, with Ayo Edebiri reprising her role as April O'Neil.

Paramount+ has revealed the first look at Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, an upcoming animated series that will take place in the same world as last year's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Seth Rogen, who produced last summer's theatrical release, will return as a producer for the upcoming animated show, which will follow the titular heroes as they emerge from the sewers onto the streets of New York City. Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is set to debut on the streaming platform in the summer, arriving in perfect time for the younger members of the audience's vacations.

The short teaser for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shows Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michaelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu) and Raphael (Brady Noon) talking about how they can handle anything New York City throws at them, before bumping into an army of robots that looks more dangerous than initially thought. Besides the four leading voices from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem returning, Ayo Edebiri will reprise her role as April O'Neil, making the transition between the theatrical adventure and the streaming series feel more natural. While the animation style may look different from the film's, the heart of the characters remains the same.

Chris Yost and Alan Wan serve as executive producers for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, continuing the legacy of the pop culture icons on Paramount+. Yost previously worked on The Mandalorian and Thor: Ragnarok, while Wan has been working on projects related to the Ninja Turtles over the course of decades. With Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Paramount+ will add new adventures featuring the heroes, considering how the platform holds most of the characters' history in its catalog. Donatello, Michaelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael are ready to save the Big Apple once again.

What Happened in 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'?

These versions of the classic characters were introduced in last year's Teenange Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Directed by Jeff Rowe, the adventure followed the gang as they looked for a dangerous criminal known as Superfly (Ice Cube). But everything got complicated when the Turtles realized Superfly was also a mutant, and that he wanted to use a mutant army to take over the human world. This team's adventures will continue in Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with the streaming series taking place in the same world as the movie. Time will tell which unknown dangers are lurking in the shadows of New York City, but there's only one pizza-loving team able to stop them.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hits Paramount+ this summer. Check out the trailer below and stream Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on Paramount+ now:

