Paramount+ is all set to launch Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a spin-off of the 2023 film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Based on the legacy franchise Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, or TMNT, created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman, the highly-anticipated series will bring back the fan-favorite band of brothers – Donatello, Michaelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael, in another epic adventure. Christopher Yost and Alan Wan serve as the executive producers and showrunners for the all-new streaming series. In Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey face new threats as they emerge from the sewers and onto the streets of the Big Apple. With old allies, the four mutant turtle siblings will set out on another series of misadventures as they try to save the city from a new nemesis while also navigating teenage life in New York City.

The Paramount+ original was greenlit back in 2023, along with the announcement of Mutant Mayhem’s sequel film, and has been billed for two seasons. In the upcoming first season, the quartet will get separated as they face their latest enemy – the Bishop, and will have to learn to fight alone for the first time. Joining the ever-expanding, 40-year-old franchise, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be followed by the untitled Mutant Mayhem sequel, with Jeff Rowe returning to direct the film. For now, check out everything we know about Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, including its plot, trailer, cast, characters, and what to expect from the highly-anticipated spin-off series.

When Is Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Coming Out?

The “epic 12-episode event” of Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is set to premiere on Friday, August 9, 2024, exclusively on Paramount+ in the US and Canada, and on Saturday, August 10, 2024 in the UK and Australia. The premiere dates for other international territories are yet to be announced, so stay tuned.

Where Can You Watch Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?

The spin-off series is a Paramount+ original and will only be available to watch on the streamer, with a subscription. Paramount+ is also home to almost all the series and films in the TMNT franchise, except for the 1990 film and the live-action series. You can watch all four animated series, which are currently available to stream on Paramount+. You can also catch up on the previous film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, from which the upcoming series is taken, also currently streaming on Paramount+.

What Is Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles About?

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles marks the fifth animated series in the media franchise and will be followed by an untitled sequel of the 2023 film. Created in 1984, TMNT has five series, seven films, several video games, comic books, and merchandise under its belt. The Paramount+ original series serves as a bridge connecting the stories of Mutant Mayhem and the upcoming film. The spin-off animated series also brings back the lead cast members from 2023's TMNT: Mutant Mayhem with Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon reprising their voice roles as the four heroes in half-shell - Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael respectively.

Per Paramount+’s official synopsis,

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have climbed out of the sewers and onto the streets in this brand-new series. This time, everyone's favorite pizza-loving heroes are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and new villains lurking in the shadows of New York City.

How Many Episodes Are There in Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is billed for 12 episodes of 20 minutes each, for its first season. All 12 episodes will be available to stream together on the day of the premiere, August 9, 2024, in the US and Canada, and on August 10, 2024, in the UK and Australia.

Is There a Trailer for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?

Released in early June 2024, the official trailer of Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brings us back our favorite masked heroes in another world-saving adventure. “The greatest, bravest, teenage brothers are forced to fight solo.” In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the squad confronted the evil Superfly and now, in their latest tales of new misadventures and heroic exploits, they will be facing another deadly villain in the form of Bishop, who wants to eliminate all mutants.

Also, unlike most animated shows and films that land on the screens these days, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles uses classic 2D animation. The art style is not only a call back to the franchise’s original art style which remained successful for decades and resonates with fans, but also adds a touch of nostalgia to the all-new series.

Who Stars in Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?

The all-new spin-off series is bringing back the main voice cast members from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem featuring

Micah Abbey as the voice of Donatello – the smartest and usually the kindest of the four brothers, who wears a purple eye mask and wields a bō staff. Abbey is best known for previously appearing in Cousins for Life and Grey’s Anatomy.

Shamon Brown Jr. of The Chi fame as the voice of Michaelangelo – the wisecrack, skateboarding, pizza-loving second brother, who’s most naturally gifted of them all.

Nicolas Cantu returns as the voice of Leonardo – the katana-wielding, blue-masked third brother and the leader of the turtles. YouTuber and voice actor, Cantu aka TheCAN2Network, is best known for starring in The Walking Dead: World Beyond and voicing Cartoon Network’s The Amazing World of Gumball.

Raphael, the strongest and wildest fourth brother, is voiced by Brady Noon, an actor best known for his roles in Boardwalk Empire and previously voicing Gregg Heffley in Diary of the Wimpy Kid films and as Wyatt Walker in Family Switch.

Ayo Edebiri also returns from the 2023 film to reprise the role of April O’Neill, the human ally of the Ninja Turtles. The Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actress is best known for her roles in The Bear and Big Mouth and for writing What We Do in the Shadows. She has also voiced roles in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Inside Out 2, and currently voicing Harriet Tubman in Clone High. Edebiri is next set to appear in the films Ella McKay and Opus.

Appearing on the opposite side of the above characters is the story’s villain, Bishop – a mad but brilliant inventor who believes that mutants are the greatest threat to humanity and wants to wipe them all out, including the turtle siblings. Bishop is voiced by Alanna Ubach, an actor best known for the role of Serena McGuire in the Legally Blonde films, who also has notable roles in Euphoria, Flight Attendant, Guilty Party, and Ted.

SNL and Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum and actor-writer-comedian Pete Davidson joins the above cast in the role of Rod, a rich, lazy kid, and a passionate fan of the mutant ninja turtles who will do anything to become one of them. Davidson recently appeared in Dumb Money and Peacock’s Bupkis, the latter of which he also created, wrote, and executive produced.

Who is Making Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?

Paramount Plus’s Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is based on the characters from the legacy TMNT franchise, which was created by comic book artists Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in 1984. The upcoming streaming series is produced by Christopher Yost and Alan Wan, who also serve as showrunners.

Film, television, animation, and comic book writer Yost is best known for his work for MCU’s Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and The Mandalorian. He also wrote and produced Cowboy Bebop, and has written several episodes for X-Men: Evolution, The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Star Wars Rebels, as well as earlier TMNT animated series from 2003 and 2014. Yost’s co-producer, Alan Wan, is best known for his work in Blue Eye Samurai, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012 series), and for directing the 2018 series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which is often considered the best TMNT show. Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio’s Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President - TV Series Animation, and Nikki Price, Director of Development and Executive in Charge of Production, in association with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures.