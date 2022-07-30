Terry Crews, Samantha Morton, Danny Ramirez, and Channing Powell also talk about how you don’t have to have seen ‘Walking Dead’ to watch this series.

One of the many upcoming series to premiere new footage at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con was Tales of the Walking Dead. As you can guess from the title, the six-episode show is a spinoff of the hit AMC series, excerpt unlike the other Walking Dead shows, Tales of the Walking Dead is an anthology series. That means each episode will focus on a different character and over a wide range of locations and time.

Shortly before hitting the stage Terry Crews, Samantha Morton, Danny Ramirez, and showrunner Channing Powell visited the Collider studio at SDCC to talk about the show. During the fun interview, they talked about what surprised them about making the series, how it’s a non-stop shoot, why it’s a six-episode season, the way making an anthology series is like filming a new pilot every week, how you don’t have to have watched any of The Walking Dead to enjoy this series, and how one of the episodes takes place around thirty-five years in the future. In addition, Crews talks about the ever-growing popularity of Mike Judge’s Idiocracy, and Powell talks about how the writers came up with 25 ideas for the six-episode season.

Tales of the Walking Dead also stars Olivia Munn, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher, and Daniella Pineda. The series premieres on AMC and AMC+ on August 14 at 9 p.m. ET. AMC+ will stream the first two episodes on the same night and, starting on August 21, will air episodes a week early on the streamer.

Image via AMC+

Watch what Crews, Morton, Ramirez, and Powell had to say in the player above, and exactly what we talked about is listed below.

Terry Crews, Samantha Morton, Danny Ramirez, and Channing Powell