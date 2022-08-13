In 2011 The Walking Dead aired for the first time on AMC, and audiences were introduced to the largest zombie universe on screen to date. Over the past 11 years fans of the graphic novel-inspired franchise have viewed 11 seasons of the original show and dove into two spin-off series, (not to mention the six killer video games). Now fans of the zombified universe are getting something they haven’t seen before: an anthology series telling six very different, terrifying tales, introducing new characters, and continuing the stories of some past fan favorites.

Tales of the Walking Dead is an expansion of the immense Walking Dead world and brings multiple new writers to the table who have fresh takes on what life could be like in the Walker Apocalypse. With each episode focussing on a different character or duo, each will have their own goals, circumstances, and perspectives, though, as always in the Walking Dead universe one thing will unite them: the fight to survive. This short-form storytelling will give viewers intense experiences in the zombie world, packing in as much action as possible in their one-hour time slots.

If you can’t wait to sink your teeth into the newest addition to The Walking Dead franchise, you won't have to wait much longer. Here is our easy-to-follow guide on how to get in on the zombie action in Tales of the Walking Dead.

Watch the Tales of the Walking Dead Trailer

Released during 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con, the Tales of the Walking Dead trailer introduces viewers to the characters of the upcoming series. A dark bunker, a gray forest, and a glowing steamboat set the scene for the dramatic thrills and bloody violence to come.

When Will You Be Able to Watch Tales of the Walking Dead?

A Walking Dead anthology series has been in the works since October 2020. Now just three weeks since the trailer was released audiences will get to see the new Walking Dead show, which premieres on August 14th.

Will Tales of the Walking Dead be on Cable?

Like previous Walking Dead releases, Tales of the Walking Dead will be airing on the AMC channel. On August 14th the first episode will premiere at 9:00 pm ET, with weekly installments to follow.

Will You be Able to Stream Tales of the Walking Dead?

If you don’t have cable, not to worry, Tales of the Walking Dead will be available to stream alongside its cable airings, though with a bit of a delay. Each episode will be made available to stream at midnight the night that it airs on cable. The series will be on the AMC+ streaming platform, which costs $9 per month after a seven-day free trial. The platform is home to all the Walking Dead universe series’ if you want to refresh on the terrifying dramatic stories that brought the Walking Apocalypse to life. To make things a little easier, viewers have the option to add AMC+ to their Amazon Prime account to get all of their streaming in one place.

What Can We Expect from Tales of the Walking Dead?

In episode one, audiences will follow Joe (Terry Crews), an apocalypse prepper who quarantined himself in his bunker before deciding to set out to find a friend from his past. While on his journey he meets Evie (Olivia Munn), who becomes his ally while also giving Joe a hard time about his pessimistic view of the world.

Episode two centers around the dysfunctional duo of Blair and Gina. Blair (Parker Posey) is an absolute monster of a boss, who believes that the apocalypse is simply media hype. That is until she is forced to team up with her disgruntled, underappreciated receptionist Gina (Jillian Bell) to survive the Atlanta outbreak. The two hilarious women taking on these roles will likely bring the most comedic take to the franchise yet. Fans of the slacker series Workaholics will get to see Jillian take on the role of an underappreciated receptionist once again, though this time with an undead twist.

Dee and her daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum) escape to a vintage steamboat in episode three. Finally, finding refuge on the peaceful water, their worlds are turned upside down by a dangerous coup. To protect her child, this mother must resort to violence.

In episode four, Dr. Chauncey Everett (Anthony Edwards) is studying the dead in an attempt to understand their psychology. The doctor studies and tests away his solitary days until he meets an unlikely friend. A woman named Amy (Poppy Liu) wanders into Dr. Everett’s neck of the woods, and the two discuss the likelihood of people taking back the land.

Episode five takes a mind-bending turn when Davon (Jessie T. Usher) awakes in a foreign town with no memory as to how he got there. The locals accuse him of murder, and a confused Davon must try to put together the fragmented pieces of his memory to understand what happened.

The Walking Dead fans will get something completely new in episode six. When a couple seeks shelter during the apocalypse they find themselves inside a warmly lit and gaudily decorated home. When unexplainable phenomena begin to take place the couple wonder if the house they are hiding in is actually haunted, and if they are safer outside rather than in.

Who are the Writers Behind Tales of the Walking Dead?

Maya Goldsmith is a writer for two of the tales. Goldsmith was previously a writer and producer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond, as well as the hit series Pretty Little Liars. Goldsmith’s co-writer and producer of World Beyond, Ben Sokolowski, will be joining the team as a writer on two episodes. Outside the Walking Dead universe, Sokolowski is known for his work on the CW series Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Kari Drake, known for her work writing on Lost in Space and Severance, joined the Tales of the Walking Dead team to write the second episode, titled "Blair/Gina." Audiences are excited to see how she was able to write two talented comedians into the usually serious zombie franchise. Ahmadu Garba, writer for the series’ Happy, The Sinner, and The Girl from Plainview is credited with writing the second episode, "Amy/Dr. Everett." Lindsey Villarreal wrote the episode titled "La Doña." Villarreal is known for her work on the 2019 series The Purge. Most recently she was a writer and executive storyteller on the 2022 Resident Evil series.