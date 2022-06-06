With the end of the AMC post-apocalyptic series The Walking Dead fast approaching, AMC Studios will be premiering their six-part anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead on August 14. New images have been released that give us a sneak peek at the star-studded cast and what we can expect from the upcoming series.

Featuring characters from the AMC series that started it all, as well as all-new ones in The Walking Dead Universe, Tales of the Walking Dead will be six hour-long standalone episodes. Each episode will chronicle different points-of-view stories from across the post-apocalyptic universe, all with unique experiences and styles. Every episode will no doubt feature the familiar harrowing struggle between the living and the Walking Dead and will provide a more in-depth exploration of the world's lore than the original series was able to dive into. For this spinoff, AMC has pulled out all the stops with an all-star cast that includes Olivia Munn, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Army of Darkness's Embeth Davidtz, Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys) and many others. Tales also brings back Samantha Morton who plays Alpha in the original series to possibly provide backstory to her character.

The images released give us a first look at the visuals and the tone of the upcoming series, as well as a little sneak peek into what fans can expect from each episode. In one photo we see Crews as James Sampson straddling a motorcycle, geared up and donning a helmet with Munn navigating at his side. One image shows ER's Anthony Edwards with a full beard and something odd strapped to his back, complete with a look of trepidation on his face, a long way from Chicago's County General Hospital. Maybe Edwards's medical skills will prove handy in the post-apocalypse. Other images show a morose Alpha, a bespectacled Usher covered in someone's blood, a very lost Poppy Liu from HBO's Hacks, Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World Dominion) allied with Ramirez, and Posey and Bell teamed up to fight some Walkers.

Image via AMC+

Back in 2010, AMC and director Frank Darabont brought The Walking Dead graphic novels to life, expanding the comics' audience exponentially. The original series ran for over a decade and has spawned spinoffs including Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, as well as many others that are currently in the works. For Tales of the Walking Dead, series producer Michael Satrazemis is set to direct three of the six episodes, with Haifaa al-Mansour (Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), and Ron Underwood (Fear the Walking Dead) set to direct the others. Chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott Gimple, and writer and producer of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, Channing Powell, will executive produce.

Tales of the Walking Dead will premiere on August 14 on AMC and AMC+. Check out the rest of the new images from the anthology series below.

Image via AMC+

Image via AMC+

Image via AMC+

Image via AMC+