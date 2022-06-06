AMC announced the official release date for its latest highly anticipated entry in the ever-expanding universe of The Walking Dead. Tales of the Walking Dead, the anthology spin-off which brings in characters new and old to tell new stories from the beloved post-apocalyptic world, will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on August 14 at 9 p.m. ET. AMC+ will stream the first two episodes on the same night and, starting on August 21, will air episodes a week early on the streamer.

Tales of the Walking Dead's first season will feature six one-hour standalone episodes covering the full spectrum of human emotions through favorite characters and fresh new faces. Through different characters each week, the series will paint a complete picture of the apocalypse from various different perspectives. Everyone featured will face the worst the world has to offer as each is forced to handle life or death situations and gut-wrenching choices that will define who they are as characters and test their resolve. It all serves to expand the world of The Walking Dead and reacquaint fans with the mythos and mysteries of this universe.

Among the star-studded list of actors thrown head first into the walker apocalypse are Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan), Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), and Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick). Along with the news of a release date, AMC also dropped some first look images that show some of these new faces trying to get along in the world of the undead.

The lion's share of Tales of the Walking Dead's episodes will be directed by series producer Michael Satrazemis, a veteran of the franchise with directing, producing, and cinematography credits on both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. Each of Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), and Ron Underwood (Fear the Walking Dead, Big Shot) will take one of the three remaining episodes. An AMC Studios production, Tales of the Walking Dead is produced by Scott M. Gimple, The Walking Dead universe's chief content officer, and showrunner Channing Powell who is also a veteran of the franchise.

Tales of the Walking Dead is looking to be a breath of fresh air in the massive apocalypse universe thanks to new voices while still bringing it all back to the franchise's favorite characters and storylines. With a release date of August 14, it won't be too long before fans get a taste of this six-episode anthology.