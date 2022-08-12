The Walking Dead franchise is the zombie apocalypse gift that keeps on giving and we are grateful for it. Based on the original comic books created by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard, we have gotten several films, novels, video games, audiobooks, web series, and television shows. The franchise's first TV show, The Walking Dead, follows Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) as he wakes up from a coma in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by the undead, and must protect his family and new allies as he fights for survival. Its spin-off, Fear The Walking Dead, is set in Los Angeles, California, and follows two families as they band together to survive the apocalypse. The third show, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, is set ten years after the apocalypse and focuses on the first generation of teenagers to grow up during the zombie apocalypse. And now, a fourth show, Tales of the Walking Dead, is set to hit your screens soon.

Tales of the Walking Dead is an upcoming horror anthology television series created by Scott M. Gimple and Channing Powell, who also serve as producers of the show. The series follows old and new characters from The Walking Dead universe as they try to navigate their dystopian world. No specific details have been disclosed about any of the episodes, but being an anthology series, it is safe to assume that each episode will focus on a different character with their unique drama, struggle, and theme.

Are you excited to meet these new characters and reconnect with some old ones as they fight off the undead? Then, here’s everything you need to know about Tales of the Walking Dead from its release date to where you can stream it.

When Is Tales of the Walking Dead Coming Out?

Tales of the Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 9 p.m ET with the first two episodes streaming that same night on AMC+. Subsequent episodes will stream on the service one week before they arrive on AMC, beginning Sunday, August 21. If you don’t have AMC+, you can sign up for $7 a month or get an annual subscription of $84.

Watch the Tales of the Walking Dead Trailer

The trailer for Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 was released on July 22, 2022. The trailer preps us for six different stories in one dead world. We can also see that some of the characters were taken unawares by the attack because they all thought it was the media hype. There's fighting, explosions, and of course, plenty of zombies for us to look forward to in the show.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Tales of the Walking Dead?

Tales of the Walking Dead stars Golden Globe Award Winner Anthony Edwards as Dr. Everett. Edwards is best known for playing Dr. Mark Greene in the medical drama show ER. His portrayal earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama and received nominations for other awards such as Screen Actors Guild Award, Primetime Emmy Award, Satellite Award for Best Actor, and more. Edwards has also been in films such as Top Gun and Zodiac as well as TV shows such as It Takes Two and Inventing Anna.

Golden Globe Award Nominee Parker Posey stars as Blair in Tales of the Walking Dead. You might recognize Posey from her role as Dr. Smith in the Netflix sci-fi show Lost in Space. She has also appeared in movies such as You've Got Mail and Josie and the Pussycats. Jillian Bell stars as Gina in Tales of the Walking Dead. Bell is best known for voicing Violet Hart in the animated sitcom Bless the Harts. She has also appeared in shows such as Workaholics\ and Green Eggs and Ham and movies such as 22 Jump Street and Rough Night. Terry Crews, who is best known for his roles of Julius Rock in Everybody Hates Chris and Terry Jeffords on Brooklyn Nine-Nine will star as Joe in Tales of the Walking Dead.

Other stars in the show include Poppy Liu (Hacks), Olivia Munn (Magic Mike), Daniella Pineda (The Originals), Danny Ramirez (The Gifted), Embeth Davidtz (Schindler's List), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Loan Chabanol (The Transporter Refueled), and Samantha Morton (Jane Eyre). Gage Munroe, Lauren Glazier and Matt Medrano are also part of the cast.

As mentioned above, Tales of the Walking Dead is created by Channel Powell and Scott M. Gimple. Powell has previously written for both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead while Gimple worked on The Walking Dead as a producer and writer. Michael E. Satrazemis, who has directed several episodes of both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, will be returning to direct some episodes of Tales of the Walking Dead. The other episodes will be directed by Haifaa al-Mansour (Archive 81), Deborah Kampmeier (Queen Sugar), and Tara Nicole Weyr (Fear the Walking Dead).

How Many Episodes Will Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Have?

Tales of the Walking Dead will have six episodes. Each episode will have a runtime of about an hour. Here are all the details revealed about each episode in the first season:

Episode 1: "Evie/Joe" - August 14, 2022

In a road-trip story, a reclusive prepper abandons his bunker in search of a female prepper from his past; along the way, he meets an unlikely ally who is his polar opposite; they team up in an effort to find their lost loved ones.

Episode 2: "Blair/Gina" - August 21, 2022 (August 14 on AMC+)

In a fast-paced, reality-twisting buddy-action heist, a disgruntled receptionist and her overbearing boss are trapped together as the city of Atlanta collapses under the Walker Apocalypse, forcing them to work together in order to escape the city.

Episode 3: "Dee" - August 28, 2022 (August 21 on AMC+)

A mother evolves after she and her daughter escape violence and take refuge on a vintage steamboat; the peaceful ambience deteriorates when a coup attempt forces the mother to revisit her violent past in order to protect her child.

Episode 4: "Amy/Dr. Everett" - September 4, 2022 (August 28 on AMC+)

In a nature documentary set in the "dead sector", a naturalist who studies walkers encounters a spirited settler; an unlikely respect is forged between the two as the settler tries to argue in favour of people taking back the land from the dead.

Episode 5: "Davon" - September 11, 2022 (September 4 on AMC+)

In a noir-ish fractured-memory thriller, a young stranger suddenly wakes up in a dangerous foreign town with no memory of how he got there; he must piece together fragments of his broken mind to uncover why the townspeople accuse him of murder.

Episode 6: "La Dona" - September 18, 2022 (September 11 on AMC+)

A haunting tale of an apocalypse-traumatised couple who may or may not be tormented by a haunted house; frightening memories coupled with inexplicable phenomena in the house take a toll on the couple's psyche and their relationship.