The Walking Dead may have concluded, but walker addicts need not worry—they have three new spinoff series coming in the next year featuring five of the series' most popular characters. Not just that, though, but existing spin-offs may well be continuing. One such spin-off, Tales of the Walking Dead, was a different take on the world—an anthology series, featuring one-off episodes based around new characters, and some returning ones as well. The first season featured actors like Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, and Danny Ramirez, and originally aired in August 2022.

In an interview for The Walking Dead: Dead City, Collider's own Christina Radish recently spoke with Scott M. Gimple (EP, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead universe) and Eli Jorne (The Walking Dead: Dead City showrunner), and asked Gimple, creator of the anthology series, if he had plans to bring the show back for an additional run after the initial positive reception to the show. Gimple seemed hopeful that the series could return, saying:

"Oh, yeah. I hope we do. We’re focusing on these classic characters, this year. The thing with Tales, it didn’t end on this cliffhanger where you’ve gotta get back to that. It’s an anthology show. So, I’m hoping that we can get back to it, but it’s probably gonna be catch all as catch can, as far as within all the other shows. This year, though, is about focusing on these classic character shows, but also, we’re still wrapping up Fear the Walking Dead. And then, there are other projects that have been on the burner, as well. We’re getting the next phase ready."

Gimple also spoke about what it has been like balancing the spinoff series in the wake of The Walking Dead's final season, saying:

"There was a moment where we had six going, in different phases, at once, that have either made it to air, or are making it to air. That isn’t even bringing into the conversation the things that we’re developing. I think six is where the height of it was. Right now, it’s just four of them. It’s a wild ride. But I will also say that we did 16 episodes of The Walking Dead a year, and we did 16 episodes of Fear. Right now, we’re only doing six of each. It’s a lot more work to have three individual series going. Those 18 episodes are much harder than the 16 we had of a single season of The Walking Dead. It’s been exciting, in those moments where I see the shows help each other out in different ways, and people sharing knowledge, and people going to each other. I dig that. It’s a very singular thing that we do. We’re all in this little club of The Walking Dead showrunners."

The Expanding World of The Walking Dead

Dead City, featuring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan is set around two years after the finale of The Walking Dead, and is likely to debut on AMC in June 2023. In addition, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, featuring Norman Reedus as the motorcycle-riding titular character will also debut sometime in 2023.

And finally, a long-delayed, and eagerly anticipated, six-episode limited series—currently untitled—featuring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira returning to their iconic roles of Rick Grimes and Michonne, is set to follow those shows, having been reworked from three AMC Original feature films into a miniseries. The series will wrap up Rick and Michonne's storyline following the conclusion of the main show and is said to present "an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world."

The Rick and Michonne-led spin-off is set to begin filming this month, and will air in 2024.