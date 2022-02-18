The forces against the living dead are growing. In a new casting announcement, AMC has revealed several more names set to join their series, Tales Of The Walking Dead. The lineup consists of Olivia Munn (The Predator), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, No Exit), Loan Chabanol (The Transporter Refueled, Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Ray Donovan, Matilda), Jessie T. Usher (Dangerous Lies, Shaft), and Gage Munroe (Nobody, The Shack).

Using each episode to tell a different story, the anthology series will act as a spinoff to AMC’s fan favorite hit, The Walking Dead. Eying a summer release, Tales Of The Walking Dead promises to tie together both new and old characters and storylines from the original show. Through this fresh look into the zombie-based universe, fans will be given a revamped peek at their favorite characters with new good guys, bad guys, and adventures along the way.

This most recent announcement of ensemble actors comes following the initial reveal of a star-studded cast including Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Parker Posey (Lost in Space, Best in Show), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (Hacks), and Jillian Bell (Godmothered, Brittany Runs a Marathon).

Chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe, Scott M. Gimple will executive produce alongside showrunner Channing Powell, who previously joined the world of the zombie apocalypse as a writer and producer on both The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead. With each episode changing storylines, the series will also swap out several directors over the season. Those directors will include Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds), and Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead), the former also acting as the series producer.

In a statement released to accompany the casting announcement, Gimple shared his enthusiasm for the newest performers commenting that they each are “massive talents” who he expects “will bring new worlds of TWD to life with big, daring, different, emotional, shocking, scary, and crazy stories.” Showrunner Powell added to Gimple’s sentiments by saying that they have “lucked into the greatest cast”. She also shared a message for fans, noting that the creative team is aiming to use “this range of actors” to make the spinoff series into “unique, little films”.

With this latest roll out of news centered on the Tales Of The Walking Dead, fans are one step closer to seeing first look photos and teasers surrounding the series. While no specific date has been set, as mentioned above, we can look to the summer for the series to debut on both AMC and AMC+.

