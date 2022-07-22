There has been no shortage of content for fans of The Walking Dead Universe, from the original comics to the parent show on AMC, to the webisodes and spinoffs. At the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con the cast members and creators of the brand-new survival anthology Tales of the Walking Dead sat down with convention-goers to discuss the behind-the-scenes of these stand-alone tales. Not only were SDCC guests privy to the inner workings behind the new spinoff, but AMC premiered a first look at the series' trailer ahead of the panel.

AMC pulled out all the stops at this year's SDCC in honor of The Walking Dead's final season, including an immersive fan experience and an exciting first look at the brand-new trailer for Tales of the Walking Dead. In the new trailer, fans get to see a glimpse at the six news stories that will make up the new series. The scenes in the trailer are a mix of before the zombie outbreak and after, showcasing the disbelief several of the characters had about the potential of something bad happening to them.

With the original The Walking Dead series, based on the comics by Robert Kirkman, nearing its 12-year conclusion, the massive hoard of fans will need something to feed on in the show's enormous absence. Because the zombie apocalypse series follows only a handful of survivor groups post-zombies, TWD Universe is left wide open to explore other branches of survivors. Prior to the six self-contained episodes of Tales of the Walking Dead, fans have been feasting on the 2015 tie-in series Fear the Walking Dead based in post-apocalyptic LA, starring Alycia Debnam-Carey, and the limited two-season series The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, which explores the generation a decade after the Walkers consumed the world. Tales introduces fans to all-new characters, as well as bringing back familiar faces from the original series, in hour-long stand-alone episodes that chronicle different aspects of their new dystopian world, each with different tones and themes.

Image via AMC+

RELATED: Gaius Charles Joins Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 'Walking Dead' Spinoff 'Isle of the Dead'

The cast of Tales From the Walking Dead includes the return of The Walking Dead alumn Samantha Morton, as well as Poppy Liu, Olivia Munn, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Daniella Pineda, Terry Crews, Embeth Davidtz, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Anthony Edwards, and Matt Medrano.

More news will continue to come out about The Walking Dead universe as San Diego Comic-Con gets into full swing today. The first episode of Tales of the Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on August 14. Watch the trailer below: