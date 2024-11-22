Abbott Elementary is inviting its fans over to the Schemmenti household for Christmas dinner, and they'll be excited by the guest of honor. Talia Shire, of Godfather and Rocky fame, will play Melissa Schemmenti's mother in an upcoming episode. Entertainment Weekly has the news, and also the first image of Shire as the Schemmenti matriarch.

Shire will appear in "Winter Break", the second of two episodes that will air on December 4 as Abbott Elementary's winter finale; the other is "Winter Show", in which Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) attempts to mount Abbott's first-ever holiday show. The episode will follow no-nonsense second-grade teacher Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) as she prepares Christmas Eve dinner for her expansive Italian-American family - here's hoping that it goes better than a similar family meal in The Bear's "Fishes". Shire won't be the first member of Melissa's family we've seen; her sister Kristin Marie, played by Lauren Weedman, appeared in season two, where we learned that she's a teacher like Melissa, and that the two have a fierce rivalry. There's no word yet on whether Weedman will turn up in "Winter Break" yet.

Image via ABC

Who Is Talia Shire?

Close

The sister of Francis Ford Coppola, Talia Shire broke out playing Connie Corleone in The Godfather, a role she reprised in both of that film's sequels; her performance in The Godfather Part II earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. In 1975 she played shy pet store employee Adrian Pennino in Rocky opposite Sylvester Stallone, earning her another Oscar nomination; she would go on to play the role in four subsequent Rocky sequels. She has also appeared in the films Prophecy, Rad, and Deadfall. In recent years, she has guested on Kingdom, Grace and Frankie, and The Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce. She is the mother of Jason Schwartzman, and acted alongside him in I Heart Huckabees and Dreamland, the latter of which was directed by another son, Robert Schwartzman. This year, she starred in her brother's magnum opus, Megalopolis. She is next slated to appear in the Vince Vaughn comedy Nonnas and with John Travolta in the musical comedy That's Amore!

This season, Melissa is still living with fellow teacher Jacob (Chris Perfetti), after their breakups with their significant others last season. However, she does have someone new in her life; guinea pig Sweet Cheeks, who she initially didn't want as her class pet but became so attached to she took him home and told her students that he'd died.

"Winter Break" will air on December 4 on ABC as part of Abbott Elementary's two-part winter finale. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.