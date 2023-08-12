Editor's Note: The following contains full spoilers for 'Talk to Me'Are you currently strapped to a chair and holding the severed hand of a medium? If so, that might be because A24's surprise horror hit Talk to Me is getting a sequel. Even better, the sequel isn't ruling out clever puns for its title, with the official name of Talk 2 Me.

The feature directorial debut of Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, Talk to Me had its distribution rights picked up by indie juggernaut A24 for a whopping seven figures after the film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Now that the film has been released, it's easy to see why. Not only do critics and audiences adore the Australian horror film, but it's also become a surprise hit at the box office, earning over $25 million with a budget of only $4.5 million. The film has already become a modern horror classic, with the terrifying story of a severed hand's summoning of evil specters making for one of the most effective horror films in a long time.

RELATED: A Brief History of Australian Horror, From 'Wolf Creek' to 'Talk to Me

A sequel being on the way only shows that this unique horror universe is only just getting started, with potentially even more horrific world-building and unsettling scares on the way. To learn more about the horror sequel's crew, plot details, other Talk to Me projects, and more, here is everything we know so far about Talk 2 Me.

When is Talk 2 Me Coming Out?

Image Via A24

Talk 2 Me was only just announced at the time of this writing. Being so early in development, we likely won't get a release date for the anticipated sequel for quite some time. Most feature film productions have been held indefinitely due to the ongoing dual strike, where the WGA and SAG-AFTRA continue their protests for fair compensation. It's unclear if A24 will be able to continue pre-production tasks with the ongoing strikes, but the studio did receive waivers from SAG-AFTRA to continue work on select projects.

Where Can You Watch Talk 2 Me?

Image Via A24

Even though the sequel is still in the early stages of pre-production, Talk 2 Me will likely be released in theaters. That's because its predecessor became a surprise smash at the Summer 2023 box office, more than quintupling its budget of $4.5 million. A24 hasn't developed many sequels in its Oscar-winning career, though that has changed with its array of horror films. Ti West has been working with the production company for his horror trilogy consisting of X, Pearl, and MaXXXine, the first two of which have already been praised as modern horror masterpieces.

Is There a Trailer for Talk 2 Me?

With production still a long way from getting started, it will be quite a while before Talk to Me fans can let in a trailer for Talk 2 Me. However, if you're itching for more content from the world of Talk to Me, you may not have to wait much longer. Danny and Michael Philippou recently stated that they have already filmed footage for a prequel, diving deeper into the doomed sibling relationship of Cole (Ari McCarthy) and Duckett (Sunny Johnson) that we got a glimpse of in the prologue of Talk to Me. The Philippou brothers also stated that the prequel, if ever completed, would be entirely found footage-style through cell phone and video camera footage. It sounds like something that would be perfect for a Blu-ray release down the line, and there's a good chance the prequel will be released well-before Talk 2 Me hits screens.

Related: ‘Talk to Me’ Ending Explained: What Happens to Mia?

Who Stars in Talk 2 Me?

Despite being a gory and disturbing ghost story, Talk to Me had a surprisingly low body count, with only two characters dying in the whole film. One of those deaths was its main protagonist Mia, played by breakout star Sophie Wilde (Tom Jones) in what is undoubtedly the best horror movie performance of the year. However, as we know from the movie's mysterious hand, death is only the beginning, and Mia could very well return in the sequel as a spirit in limbo.

It's still unclear whether Talk 2 Me will be a direct sequel to the first or will take an anthology approach with an all-new cast of characters. Still, there are a few characters who could realistically return in a follow-up. This includes Alexandra Jensen (Beat) as Jade, Joe Bird (Rabbit) as Riley, Miranda Otto (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King) as Sue, Zoe Terakes (Wentworth) as Hayley, Chris Alosio (Next Goal Wins) as Joss, and Otis Dhanji (Aquaman) as Daniel.

What is the Talk to Me Story So Far?

Image by Annamaria Ward

Though the prequel may provide more context for where the medium hand came from, Talk to Me begins with a distressed Cole looking for his brother, Duckett, at a house party. He finds his brother locked in a room with gashes all over him. When Cole tries to take him home, Duckett stabs his brother in the chest. Cole survives, but Duckett doesn't when he stabs himself in the face.

We then shortly meet Mia - a troubled teen grieving the loss of her mother and is in an estranged relationship with her father, Max (Marcus Johnson). Mia does have a strong support system in her best friend Jade and Jade's little brother Riley. One night, Jade brings Mia, Riley, and Jade's boyfriend and Mia's ex-boyfriend Daniel to a party being thrown by delinquents Hayley and Joss. The two-party animals have come into possession of a mummified hand that has the ability to commune with the spirits of limbo. Though skeptical, Mia tries the hand and is exhilarated to see that it works.

Later at another get-together, the group allows Riley to use the hand, where Mia's mother seemingly possesses the young boy. However, Riley soon goes berserk and repeatedly bashes his head on everything in sight. The possessed Riley is sent to the hospital, and Mia begins to have visions of ghosts despite not holding the hand. The ghosts lead Mia to stab her father and almost kill Riley, but Mia is able to resist long enough to stop herself. Her story still ends in tragedy despite saving Riley, as Mia is now one of the very same ghosts stuck in limbo, ready to shake hands with the next poor mortal soul who comes into contact with the hand.

Who is Making Talk 2 Me?

Returning to direct the anticipated sequel are Danny and Michael Philippou. The twin brothers and up-and-coming filmmakers actually worked on another beloved Australian horror classic, The Babadook, before making Talk to Me. The two have also expressed interest in stepping away from horror to remake the video game film, Street Fighter. Danny Philippou will also be co-writing once again with returning screenwriter Bill Hinzman, who made their feature screenwriting debut with the first Talk to Me.

Talk to Me is in theaters now.