Contempt. Hyperbole. Provocation. Confrontation. These are just a few items in the incendiary toolbox of radio host Barry (Eric Bogosian). As the protagonist of Oliver Stone's 1988 drama-thriller, Talk Radio, he's never one to shy away from stoking the flames of anger and grievance on his Dallas-based nightly talk show. On the contrary, Barry delights in provoking the fraught and varied feelings of his listeners by regularly engaging in heated matches of verbal sparring over the waves. Coming and going with a whimper a couple of years after Stone burst onto the cinematic scene, the film is an adaptation of writer and lead actor Bogosian's Pulitzer Prize-nominated play of the same name. Barry's story is loosely based on that of Alan Berg, a controversial radio host who was assassinated by a white supremacist in 1984.

Chronicling a few days in the life of a man whose popular show is on the verge of national syndication, Talk Radio is one of Stone's lesser-known works, but undeniably one of his most timely in a digital age that promotes a constant and relentless cycle of content geared towards capitalizing on outrage. Much like anonymous voices online, often glaringly loud, spouting venom and vitriol over a variety of topics including politics, culture, and societal discontent, the film has its finger on the pulse of what compels aggrieved people to engage with media material and personalities that make their blood boil. Barry may not be a likable character, and his lack of empathy for his fellow man often takes the film into uncomfortable territory, but his voice is certainly one that's recognizable in the modern age of democratized public discourse.

Who Was Alan Berg?

Born in Chicago in 1934 to Jewish parents, Alan Berg attended the University of Colorado and obtained a law degree in 1957. According to Rolling Stone, after a battle with alcoholism, he moved to Denver with his wife in the '60s and later worked in a shoe store, where he serendipitously crossed paths with a patron who invited him to be a guest on a talk radio show. After an impressive debut in which the inexperienced Berg held his own on air, he had his own show within a matter of weeks and, over time, was able to grow and maintain a fanbase of listeners with his irreverent and contemptuous brand of hosting. Whether one liked Alan Berg or not, what couldn't be ignored was the magnetic and firebrand style he brought to the medium. He struck a nerve with the public as an equal-opportunity offender, placing all of society's demographics in his crosshairs at one time or another. In approaching radio fearlessly, taking listeners to the darker corners of society and human relations, he effectively held a mirror up to his audience and dared them to take a closer look at themselves.

Berg often found himself the object of ridicule and hatred among some who listened to his show. He received numerous threats over the years and one such incident saw Berg dangerously close to death's door. After a particularly tense spat on air in 1979, he was confronted by the unhinged caller in his studio. The man, later determined to be a member of the Ku Klux Klan, pointed a gun at Berg and told him he would die. Five years later, on June 18th, 1984, Berg was shot and killed outside his home in Denver. While it's widely believed that his death was at the hands of white supremacists who had taken issue with things Berg said on his show (he was fiercely critical of anti-semitism), no suspects were ever convicted for his murder.

Controversial and combative as he was, Berg's death had a lasting impact on members of the local community. Stephen Singular, who would go on to write a book about Berg, interviewed several of the host's listeners for Rolling Stone. One of them said, "He was provocative, insulting, arrogant...He gave us every side of himself and didn't hide any of it. He didn't say, 'Everyone should be like Alan Berg.' He said, 'Let me shake you from your yawning passivity. Agree with me or disagree with me, but don't just sit there.'" Perhaps, if nothing else, Berg appealed to people largely because of his transparent nature as a man who didn't run or hide from his imperfections. Knowing that human beings are shades of gray and rife with contradictions, he brought a level of raw authenticity, self-degradation, and instigation to the airwaves that few in his line of work ever dare display. While people are understandably reluctant to own up to their flaws, much less willing to confront them directly no matter how uncomfortable that may be, Berg gave people permission to acknowledge that painful and universal reality of existence.

Who Is Barry in 'Talk Radio'?

The protagonist of Stone's film possesses much of the same combative personality and fiery rhetoric that Alan Berg was known for. Caught up in the maelstrom of corporate pressure as his show is about to go national, as well as all the existential angst surrounding his anger-inducing brand of broadcasting, it's safe to say that Barry is put through the wringer over the course of the film's few days. As a veteran of talk radio with high ratings and a rabid fanbase that both reveres and hates him, he's the kind of man who thrives on the attention he gets regardless of the intention behind it. Barry has achieved a cult-like status and personality that crosses political and social lines, basking in the vitriol that regularly comes his way and spitting it right back to his listeners with gleeful abandon.

It quickly becomes clear that even though Barry projects a sense of confidence and assured strength in the crass persona he's cultivated, he's a deeply insecure and unhappy man. Unable to make a genuine and meaningful connection with those around him, namely his ex-wife and members of his production team, Barry can't help but push people away when they try to crack his emotional armor. He's much more comfortable communicating impersonally with the faceless voices who call in to his show every night.

As the narrative progresses, however, the seemingly fearless broadcaster shows signs of self-doubt and a growing inability to tolerate the level of anger and grievance he conjures in his audience. A package he receives in the mail contains an anti-semitic death threat, along with a Nazi flag and a dead animal. The calls coming in to his show intensify in their hostility and relentless attacks. The corporate suits circling the show like vultures become increasingly anxious about whether they'll be able to close their deal with such a volatile personality.

This all comes to a head in what's perhaps the most memorable and cathartic scene of the film. Barry reaches the end of his rope and, instead of taking calls from his audience, lashes out at them in spectacular fashion. As he unleashes a scathing diatribe, zeroing in on all the things about society and humanity he finds repulsive, including his own hypocrisy, the studio set behind him rotates as he remains stationary. It's a truly dizzying moment and, in appropriate fashion, perfectly illustrates the toxic tailspin befalling the host as he has it out one final time with his loyal listeners.

'Talk Radio' Shows That Not Much Has Changed

It may have been easy to take Talk Radio for granted in 1988. After all, a film about a largely unlikable man who dwells in negativity for a living can't have been very appealing to the average moviegoer. But time has been kind to Oliver Stone's film in the sense that, in 2022, it feels more relevant and relatable than ever. The Barrys of the world are no longer relegated to the isolated airwaves of talk radio. They now also occupy the mostly anonymous, often malicious, and equally lonely platforms of social media and the internet more generally. In a world in which public communication is democratized and anyone can stand on a soap box, declaring some kind of moral superiority over others and lambasting those who dare to disagree, the character of Barry has become a common archetype in our digital times.

The uncomfortable truth of the matter is that outrage is a business and one of the most lucrative forms of currency in modern society. It's no accident that at the end of Talk Radio, once Barry has delivered his epic rant, the corporate goons who've been hovering over the studio are through the roof with excitement over the possibilities that a nationally-syndicated Barry could bring to bear. They know full well, just as the Silicon Valley titans would know years later, that a public consumed by discontent can generate boatloads of money. Much like being addicted to a substance, people intuitively understand that regularly giving in to outrage, contempt, and grievance is a harmful form of behavior, yet they continue to forego their own well-being for that next fix.

As many in society become increasingly isolated, lost, and wary of one another, there are only so many places they can turn to in finding some kind of relief from their own unhappiness. While talk radio was a formidable option in the analog era, it pales in comparison to the power and influence of digital technology that's been deployed in the last couple of decades. With a news cycle that moves so rapidly, and no shortage of corporate interests and individual voices seeking to make a buck off the misery of others, it's become nearly impossible to avoid getting pulled into the toxic and undeniably addictive vortex of outrage and discontent. Barry would find himself right at home on platforms like Twitter and YouTube, and thinking about Talk Radio in this context is a sobering reminder of how little we've changed despite a seismic shift in the way we communicate with one another.

Perhaps most insightful is the way Alan Berg described his appeal to audiences when he told Stephen Singular, "I stick it to the audience and they love it. Everybody here is dying to bust out, to feel. They didn't understand exactly why they needed me, but they missed the hell out of me when I was gone...I give them something to feel, some emotion...I'm angrier than anyone who calls my show. Anger is one of the greatest motivators in the world. Rage destroys."