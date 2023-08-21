The Big Picture A24's horror film Talk to Me is getting a 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release on October 3, just in time for the spooky season.

A24’s latest horror film is coming home just in time for the spooky season this year as Talk to Me has set an official 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release date, according to a recent report from Bloody Disgusting. The critically acclaimed film, which made waves earlier this summer, scares its way onto shelves on October 3. Despite the announcement of the movie's home media release, a digital release date for the film still remains in the air but will likely debut sometime before its launch on physical platforms.

In addition to the film’s arrival to physical media, Amazon will also be debuting an exclusive 4K edition of the movie featuring alternative cover art of one of the movie's pivotal scenes. All editions of the film are now available for fans to pre-order.

Directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, Talk to Me centers on a group of friends who, with an embalmed hand, are able to contact spirits. However, the fun thrill soon takes a dark turn as sinister supernatural forces are unleashed, leading to untold horrors. The film stars Sophia Wilde, Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Djanji, and Zoe Terakes.

A Sequel to the Instant Horror Classic Is Already on the Way

Talk to Me debuted in theaters earlier this summer in the midst of the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon. Despite facing an onslaught of competition during the busy summer movie season, the film managed to stand out and find its own audience, earning $46.2 million so far against a budget of $4.5 million. However, fans of the movie have more to look forward to, as, according to previous reports, a sequel titled Talk 2 Me is already in development.

In addition to a follow-up, the film’s directors have also previously revealed that a prequel has already been filmed, which centers on the characters Cole and Duckett; it remains to be seen if the prequel will eventually get a release. No word yet on when to expect the sequel, but until then, fans can re-experience the terror of Talk to Me when it hits shelves this Fall.

Talk to Me will be released on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on October 3. Check out the official trailer for the film below.