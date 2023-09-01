Talk to Me is a horror film based on possession that follows a group of friends as they go to a "possession party." Mia, the protagonist, is the first to grab the hand and play the game. However, Mia experiences a close call and goes over the 90-second limit, which is considered dangerous.

This film was released only recently, featuring lesser-known actors and actresses who did a supremely good job in executing the roles and their characters. So much so that some characters are easily unlikable, while others have grown beloved and are ones that viewers can feel empathy for. Here's to the best and worst characters.

10 Sue

Sue (Miranda Otto) is the mother to Riley and Jade in Talk to Me, and though she appears briefly throughout the film, she is seen as laid back and somewhat carefree, allowing her children to do what they want under a strict facade.

Sue from Talk to Me is one of the worst characters to grace the screen, mainly because of her outburst at Mia towards the end of the film. Although earlier on she was established as a laid-back mother, she blames the entire mess on Mia and Mia solely, not allowing her to see Riley, even though Mia sees him as a little brother. It wasn’t fair to blame Mia for giving him drugs, even when she wasn’t certain that was the case.

9 Hayley

Hayley (Zoe Terakes) is another character with limited screen time, though she is one of the main reasons that Mia was able to talk to the dead. Hayley wasn’t particularly fond of Mia, and that was clear through her attitude when Mia came to her party.

Hayley is another one of the worst characters in the movie. When Mia, Jade, and Daniel needed Hayley’s help, she didn’t offer any, nor did she accept any of the blame when Mia was thrown under the bus. Hayley encouraged the use of the statue, and she was partly at fault for the events that unfolded simply for being a secondary owner of the statue.

8 Joss

Joss (Chris Alosio) is a friend of Hayley’s and a fellow party-goer. He is the one who was in possession of the statue when the previous owner passed away.

Although Joss seemed to have more empathy than Hayley and offered to find help from the previous owner of the statue, like Hayley, Joss backed away when things were getting tough, even though they also allowed Riley to join in on their shenanigans, making him not much better than Hayley.

7 Peck

Peck (Kit Erhart-Bruce) was Riley’s friend. Though his screentime was brief, Peck was definitely an influence on Riley and his behaviors.

He didn’t do anything particularly wrong, but because of Peck’s influence over Riley, while he is not to blame, he is definitely partly why Riley was adamant about touching the statue. But who doesn’t have a friend like that?

6 Cole

Cole (Ari McCarthy) was a victim of the statue and brother to the previous owner. At the beginning of the film, the viewers watch as Cole is attacked by his brother Duncan, and later on, viewers learn that Cole survived the attacks.

Cole, although reasonably hesitant about helping the group of friends, still offers some advice that is beneficial to them, with that advice being to give Riley some time to expel the spirits on his own. This advice seems to play a part in Riley’s recovery, which is unfortunate for Mia, who still follows through with her own plan.

5 Daniel

Daniel (Otis Dhanji) is Jade’s boyfriend and the ex-boyfriend of Mia. Throughout Talk to Me, Mia relies insistently on Daniel as he remains a neutral party when things get worse.

Daniel as a character is a suspicious partner. He’s dating Jade, yet when he is possessed, he is infatuated with Mia. It might be that the demon his body hosted was simply trying to start trouble, but it doesn’t change the fact that Daniel and Mia are particularly close and flirtatious with one another, and neither one seems to mind it. This makes his character slightly less likable.

4 Mia

Mia (Sophie Wilde) is the main character of Talk to Me. She’s a somewhat shy girl who is close to Jade’s family, acting almost as a sister to Riley and Jade. However, after wanting to prove herself to her friends at a party, she joins the sinister game of “Talk to Me.” As a result, she grows insanely addicted to the high she experiences while hosting a dead soul in her body. This leads to her convincing Jade to invite Hayley and Joss over for another party.

Mia is an extremely likable character throughout the first half of the film. Viewers can feel empathy for her as she seems more introverted than anything else, especially since having lost her mother sometime earlier. However, when Jade expresses her discomfort over having her brother play the game, Mia makes the wrong decision and gives in to pressure, allowing Riley to play. Her character grows slightly more unlikable when she selfishly allows Riley to go past the allotted time to speak to her mother, thus allowing Riley to get severely hurt in the process.

3 Max

Max (Marcus Johnson) is Mia’s father who is MIA for most of the film. However, he plays an important role towards the end of the film when he reveals that Mia’s mother took her own life.

Although Max is absent throughout most of the film, it doesn’t change the fact that he shows up when Mia needs someone the most. He finally opens up to her, and though he might have been seen as emotionally distant, he reveals to her why he has been and so desperately wants to help Mia.

2 Jade

Jade (Alexandra Jensen) is Riley’s older sister and Mia’s best friend. She is dating Daniel and is more extroverted than Mia.

Jade has been likable throughout the film. She’s a good friend to Mia, treating her like a sister, and remains loyal to her until the end of the film where she saves her brother’s life, ultimately by killing Mia. It was an intense moment, but Jade had few options when Mia was going to push Riley onto the highway.

1 Riley

Riley (Joe Bird) is Jade’s younger brother and is like family to Mia. He is a nervous kid who wants to prove he isn’t as much of a coward as everyone makes him out to be.

The most empathetic character of all, Riley gets caught in the wrong situation at the wrong time. Only wanting to prove that he can be brave, Riley joins in on the game that Mia’s friends are playing. This leads to him being possessed and almost killed by a ghost, and for the last half of the film, he is consistently on the verge of death. Riley is hard to dislike as many of the bad things happening to him are out of his control; he only wanted to prove himself to his friends and family, though it turned almost fatal for him in the end.

