The Big Picture Talk to Me, a horror film by the Philippou brothers, has been a surprising box office success, grossing over $50 million against a $4.5 million budget.

The film follows a group of friends who unleash a dangerous force while conjuring spirits using an embalmed hand, providing intense scares for the audience.

A limited edition two-disc 4K and Blu-ray steelbook of Talk to Me will be released on October 23, 2023, featuring the film's iconic cover art of the reaching embalmed hand.

This Halloween is about to get a hand in the scares department. This summer's dark-horse horror hit Talk to Me is set to release to physical formats on October 23, 2023. The film will be available in several forms including a limited edition two-disc 4K, Blu-ray steelbook, and on separate 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD formats, according to Empire.

Talk to Me has had an impressive release, grossing over $50 million since its debut, against a tiny $4.5 million budget. The film is one of A24's most successful releases, and a sequel for the project is already in the works. The film follows a group of friends who begin conjuring spirits using an embalmed hand. Soon, the group becomes enmeshed in the thrill of their new-found party trick. However, when one of them goes too far in their game, a dangerous and evil force will be unleashed. The film follows a classic horror plot, and brings intense scares to the audience, earning every bit of its R-rating.

Image via A24

'Talk to Me' Is One of The Best Horror Films of the Year

Talk to Me is impressive not only for its unexpected box office success. It is also one of the most impressive horror films in 2023, a year that has brought no shortage of scares to theaters. The film was directed by brothers Danny and Michael Philippou — Danny also co-wrote the film with Bill Hinzman. The film is based on a concept by Daley Pearson. Sophie Wilde as Mia, a teenager mourning the death of her mother, Alexandra Jensen as Jade, Joe Bird as Riley, Ari McCarthy as Cole, Sunny Johnson as Duckett, and Otis Dhanji as Daniel.

The Philippou brothers have already filmed a prequel of sorts for the movie, which will follow Duckett and Cole through the lens of social media. But you don't have to wait for the prequel or the sequel to be released in order to get more Talk to Me. The film will be available on a limited edition two-disc 4K and Blu-ray steelbook on October 23, 2023. Along with the release date, cover art for the film was also released, showing the embalmed hand reaching toward the viewer.