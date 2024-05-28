The Big Picture Australian twin filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou continue their rise in the horror genre with the star-studded film Bring Her Back.

Newcomer Billy Barratt and star Sally Hawkins lead the cast, with additional fresh faces adding depth to the Philippou brothers' sophomore film.

Highly anticipated after the success of Talk To Me, Bring Her Back promises to deliver sensational scares under the direction of the talented twins.

Australian twin filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou made headlines in the horror film world with their feature directorial debut Talk To Me — and it seems like their star is only continuing to rise. A recent update from Variety confirmed that the Talk To Me directors’ upcoming film Bring Her Back, which was already slated to star The Shape of Water’s Sally Hawkins, has rounded out what is likely its main cast with a new series of announcements.

Leading the film alongside Hawkins will be 16-year-old Billy Barratt, whose most recent credit is the sci-fi Apple TV+ series Invasion. Barratt is additionally set to appear as a young Dmitri Smerdyakov in the Aaron Taylor-Johnson-led superhero film Kraven the Hunter, which will detail the origin story of the eponymous Spider-Man villain and will be released in the United States on December 13, 2024. While it seems as of now that Barratt and Hawkins will be the two headliners of Bring Her Back, any specific details of what roles the actors will play remain to be seen.

Other newcomers to the Philippou brothers’ sophomore film will include The Returned’s Jonah Wren Phillips, The Leftovers’ Stephen Phillips, and Sora Wong, who will mark this film as her acting debut. Also notable is the casting of Australian actress and comedian Sally-Anne Upton. While Upton previously honed her drama chops through her role as Lucy “Juice” Gambaro on the Australian series Wentworth, she is also credited as both a singer and a comedian, potentially bringing a handful of intriguing angles to what has been confirmed by the Talk To Me directors to be another horror film.

What Was ‘Talk To Me’ About?

Image via A24

Talk To Me made waves in the summer of 2023 for its ability to embrace a “downright nasty” style of horror while also hinting at deeper elements and ideas. Danny and Michael Philippou’s supernatural film follows Australian teenager Mia’s entanglement with a mysterious severed hand that allows for the spiritual possession of the holder. Haunted by the recent death of her mother, Mia finds herself increasingly fascinated by this artifact — until certain paranormal events start getting out of control, and she realizes that she may be in too deep.

In the wake of Talk To Me’s critical acclaim and box office success, there is no doubt that the Philippou brothers’ second film will be hotly anticipated by horror fans around the globe. But while any release date or solid plot details for Bring Her Back have yet to be confirmed, viewers can hope that Danny and Michael Philippou can once and for all prove their horror skills with a follow-up that is as sensationally scary as their debut.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Bring Her Back and any other horror film casting announcements. In the meantime, Talk To Me is available to stream on Paramount+.

Talk to Me 7 10 When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Release Date July 28, 2023 Director Danny Philippou , Michael Philippou Cast Sophie Wilde , Joe Bird , Alexandra Jensen , Otis Dhanji Runtime 94 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Danny Philippou , Bill Hinzman , Daley Pearson Studio A24

Watch on Paramount+