Talk To Me became A24's highest-grossing horror film worldwide, praised for its story and practical effects.

A24 continues to thrive with upcoming projects like MaXXXine, Sing Sing, and A Different Man.

The masterminds behind one of A24's most profitable success stories have officially found their next project. A new report from Deadline announced that Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, Paddington) will team up with Talk To Me directors, Danny and Michael Philippou, in the upcoming horror project Bring Her Back. Plot information is being kept under wraps, but the film is reportedly set to begin production this summer and will be produced by Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton. The directing duo proved they can produce tremendous box office success with a paper-thin budget, an obvious draw for any studio.

After originally premiering at Sundance in 2022, Talk To Me arrived in US theaters on July 28, 2023, and went on to become A24's highest-grossing horror film at the worldwide box office. The horror flick finished its theatrical run with more than $92 million worldwide on a reported budget of less than $5 million, making it an immensely profitable smash hit. Talk To Me was praised by critics and audiences alike for its fast-paced, enthralling story mixed with its use of practical effects. It currently sits at a near-flawless 95% "fresh" rating from critics and an 82% approval rating from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

What Else Is A24 Working On?

A24 has become one of the most prominent film and television studios over recent years, being lauded for their gripping stories that are unafraid to tackle modern sociopolitical issues in not-so-subtle ways. The group found tremendous success in 2023, releasing 19 films (according to the official A24 website), several of which earned acknowledgment at the 2024 Academy Awards. The Zone of Interest was nominated for five Oscars and won two for Best International Feature Film and Best Sound, and Past Lives also received two nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

With Love Lies Bleeding and Civil War already under their wing in 2024, there's plenty more to be excited about on the upcoming A24 slate. Coming soon from the studio is MaXXXine from director Ti West which stars Mia Goth and Elizabeth Debicki, Sing Sing with Oscar nominee Colman Domingo, and A Different Man by director Aaron Schimberg which stars Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve. With a plethora of projects coming in 2024 and beyond, and Oscar nominations and wins dating back the last several years, things aren't slowing down anytime soon for A24.

No official release date has been announced for Bring Her Back. Check out the directors' previous work, Talk To Me, which is available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime, and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

