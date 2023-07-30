The Big Picture Talk to Me, a possession horror film from first-time directors Danny and Michael Philippou, has exceeded expectations at the box office, earning over $10 million globally in its opening weekend.

The film has garnered strong support and hype, with positive reviews coming out of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and promotion from A24 and San Diego Comic-Con.

Talk to Me follows a group of friends who accidentally summon horrifying spirits with a cursed embalmed hand.

Barbenheimer may still be all the rage, but A24's Talk to Me has still managed to carve out a place of its own. The possession horror from YouTuber stars and first-time directors Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou has been hyped up as one of the biggest and most exciting scary flicks of the summer and now the box office is reflecting that. The little film made on a budget of only $4.5 million has already accumulated over double that globally, raking in over $10 million in its opening weekend.

With such a strong performance, Talk to Me is making a case to be 2023's breakout horror hit despite some tough competition with films like M3GAN, Skinamarink, and The Outwaters. Part of that is due to the support it received coming out of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Reviews were over the moon about the handsy new horror from the RackaRacka duo with the Philippous immediately putting studios on watch. Word of mouth, A24 promotion, and a wild San Diego Comic-Con appearance have since spread the film like wildfire, only helping it become everyone's new horror obsession.

What Is Talk To Me About?

Talk to Me is set up like a traditional possession horror before going down a sickeningly scary route. It's centered on a group of friends who discover they can conjure spirits with a cursed embalmed hand by holding it and uttering the words "talk to me." They're immediately addicted to the rush of the twisted party game until one of them messes up and welcomes horrifying beings into their world. The cast includes some talented up-and-comers with Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji, Chris Alosio, Zoe Terakes, and Miranda Otto all starring.

Image Via A24

Already, studios are capitalizing on the success of the buzzy new directors. They were tapped earlier this year by Legendary Entertainment to helm an adaptation of the Capcom fighting game series Street Fighter, promising big action setpieces while running with the lore built up throughout the franchise. Assuming A24 were willing, they'd also like to continue the Talk to Me universe beyond this first horrifying feature. The embalmed hand still has mysteries to be solved, and the brothers have a full mythology bible on the film's universe to pull from should they get the chance.

Talk to Me is in theaters now. Check out our interview with Danny and Michael Philippou below.